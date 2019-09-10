Qubole Announces General Availability on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

The company is expanding its partnership and integration with Google to enable GCP customers to rapidly deploy analytics and machine learning with Apache Spark and Hadoop

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , a leader in multi-cloud data processing for advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that its flagship cloud-native data management platform, Qubole, is generally available on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace.

With this integration, Google Cloud customers can rapidly deploy self-service analytics and machine learning with Qubole’s notebooks-based unified user interface and performance-optimized versions of Apache Spark, Presto and Hive. Since the partnership launched in April, Qubole has seen widespread and growing demand from enterprises looking to process data for analytics and machine learning on Google Cloud Platform. More than a dozen leading organizations, including AgilOne, True Fit and Recursion Pharma, are leveraging Qubole on GCP to quickly and cost-effectively gain new business insights from their data.

“True Fit has organized and mapped the largest connected data set for fashion and it’s all on Google Cloud,” said Brian Kuder, Chief Software Architect, True Fit. “Qubole on GCP helps us easily navigate and analyze our data so that we can rapidly iterate on machine learning innovation to deliver exciting, personalized experiences for shoppers, along with transformational insights back to retailers and brands.”

Enterprises in all industries are leveraging the scale and flexibility of the public cloud to manage big data projects and transform their businesses, with Gartner reporting that 75% of enterprises will use multiple clouds by 2020. Many are embracing Qubole on GCP because the offering enables low cost and high reliability, day-one self-service access and support for open source engines.

“In recent years we’ve not only seen the expansion of cloud usage, but also a discernible shift toward a multi-cloud world where customers demand choice. Google Cloud has been a leader in enterprise IT for the last decade and has recently made tremendous strides in cutting-edge innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning to modernize the enterprise,” said Ashish Thusoo, CEO and co-founder, Qubole. “We’re extending our partnership with Google Cloud to enable Google Cloud customers with immediate, intelligent access to big data processing, so that they can focus on innovation and move faster than ever without compromising security or increasing complexity.”

Qubole is available in the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace today. For more information about how Google and Qubole simplify multi-cloud data processing, check out Google’s blog post . Please learn how customers are embracing Google and Qubole by reading the AgileOne case study . For further technical details on GCP support, please refer to Qubole.com .

About Qubole

Qubole is the cloud-native data management platform for analytics and machine learning that allows enterprises to quickly harness the power of data to gain valuable business insights. Only Qubole provides a unified environment for all major cloud providers and data processing engines. The company's unified environment includes optimized versions of Spark, Presto and Hive, with intelligent automation technology that scales usage up or down to meet service-level needs and minimize cloud costs. Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Qubole has offices in New York City, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Bangalore.

