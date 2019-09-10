Zoom Named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Video Communications Provider Celebrates its Fourth Year in the Leaders Quadrant

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , a provider of video-first unified communications, today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. This is the fifth time Zoom has appeared in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and its fourth consecutive time as a Leader.



The criteria used by Gartner to evaluate companies selected for the Magic Quadrant include completeness of vision and ability to execute. This report examined 16 vendors across a range of criteria and positioned Zoom as a Leader.

"We are very happy to receive this recognition from Gartner and to be placed in the Leaders quadrant again," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. "Millions of happy users know that Zoom is the leader in meeting solutions and unified communications. This is evident in our industry-leading NPS score over 70, strong year-over-year enterprise customer growth, and over 200 features and enhancements released each year. We will continue to work hard to first and foremost deliver happiness to our customers. We are gratified that Gartner has recognized our completeness of vision and ability to execute."

Zoom has also been recognized by its customers on Gartner Peer Insights in the Meeting Solutions market . As of September 9, 2019, Zoom Meetings has an overall rating of 4.6/5 stars based on 3077 reviews. Zoom Meetings also has the highest overall rating in this category among vendors with more than 15 reviews.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions report, please visit zoom.com/gartner .

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, and Adam Preset, September 5, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

