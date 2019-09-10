BigPanda Announces Immediate Availability on AWS Marketplace

Leader in AIOps to Also Co-Host Webinar Discussing Support for AWS Migrations

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda Inc., provider of the first Autonomous Operations solution that lets organizations successfully adopt AIOps , today announced that BigPanda is immediately available on AWS Marketplace. BigPanda , an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), is now available for purchase with the AWS Marketplace’s simplified software procurement model. To showcase BigPanda’s ability to support enterprises migrating to AWS, the company is co-hosting a webinar with AWS on September 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Register for the webinar, here .



Enterprises have tried to automate IT operations for years. However, rules and hand-programmed models have governed those automation attempts, resulting in high costs, slow time to value, and a lack of adaptability for the business. IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams have suffered from overwhelming noise, manual and slow incident management, and highly fragmented IT Ops processes and workflows. By leveraging machine learning, BigPanda can correlate IT noise into insights, automate IT incident management, and unify fragmented IT operations.

“We are excited to announce BigPanda is now available on AWS Marketplace,” said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO, BigPanda. “AWS customers require immediacy in incident resolution, and BigPanda’s unique Open Box machine learning approach offers rapid time-to-value for IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams even in some of the most demanding cloud-native or hybrid IT environments.”

BigPanda is powered by AWS and also makes use of several AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Redshift, AWS Lambda, Amazon CloudTrail, and Amazon CloudWatch. This helps BigPanda meet the performance, scalability, and elasticity needs of its customers, which include some of the largest and most complex enterprises in the world.

To help show the value of BigPanda for enterprises migrating to AWS, Elik Eizenberg, BigPanda’s co-founder and CTO will co-host, along with Kelly Looney, Senior Practice Lead, DevOps at Amazon Web Services, Inc., a webinar: “AIOps: What IT Ops, NOC & DevOps Teams Need to Successfully Support AWS Migrations.”



The webinar will discuss the challenges IT Ops teams face as their organizations embrace the cloud, the impact on users and customers, and why AIOps tools such as BigPanda can be the solution.

What: “AIOps: What IT Ops, NOC & DevOps Teams Need to Successfully Support AWS Migrations” webinar

Thursday, September 12, 2019, 9:00 a.m. PDT Where: Register for the webinar, here .

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda correlates IT noise into insights, automates incident management, and unifies fragmented IT operations. Customers such as Intel, TiVO, Turner Broadcasting and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

“BigPanda’s enterprise customers realize rapid time to value from their AIOps investments by getting up and running quickly – in mere weeks,” explains Mohan Kompella, Vice President of Product Marketing at BigPanda. “Our cloud-native platform integrates easily into their environment and leverages unique capabilities such as Open Box Machine Learning, an Open Integration Hub, and Unified Analytics. These help to drive down the time and cost of implementation and drive up customer ROI.”

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, and Battery Ventures. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.



