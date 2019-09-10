2nd Watch Earns CloudHealth by VMware Premier Partner Status

2nd Watch and VMware have been working together since last year to help large enterprises transition smoothly to the cloud.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , the cloud-native professional and managed cloud company, has achieved the highest status in the CloudHealth by VMware partner program, Premier level. The CloudHealth Partner Program is tiered with three levels — Professional, Enterprise and Premier — which include financial criteria for cloud spend, retention and customer growth, technical certification, as well as sales enablement and go-to-market activities.



Founded in 2010, 2nd Watch has become the largest independently owned US-based cloud-native service provider, with over 200,000 cloud instances under management and customers such as Coca-Cola North America, Covanta Energy and Yamaha. 2nd Watch and VMware have collaborated on several customer use-cases already. 2nd Watch uses CloudHealth as part of their Cloud Optimization offering. The platform enables 2nd Watch to manage and analyze cloud spend and usage. Together, the two companies are helping to enable digital transformation worldwide.

In October 2018, 2nd Watch announced a new service to help VMware customers understand, map and budget a move to VMware Cloud on AWS. The 2nd Watch Solution Accelerator for VMware Cloud on AWS is a four-week engagement during which 2nd Watch will analyze a company’s current VMware environment, outline a plan for running that infrastructure on VMware Cloud on AWS, and execute a pilot of that implementation. 2nd Watch also provides a cost estimate for moving into production and best practices regarding the design and operation of future VMware-based infrastructure and applications on VMware Cloud on AWS.

“Our MSP partners continue to be a key investment area for us,” said Bob Kilbride, Senior Director of Global Channels at CloudHealth by VMware. “We’ve evolved our partner program in order to deliver even better services and go-to-market support to our partners who are driving growth and leadership in their respective markets. 2nd Watch is a prime example of an organization with deep cloud expertise and a proven track record of helping large companies migrate to and use public cloud infrastructure – ultimately unleashing the cloud’s true potential for business transformation.”

“CloudHealth by VMware Premier Partner status is for world-class service providers that offer a suite of cloud managed service capabilities, exemplary CloudHealth expertise and a well-established go-to-market and customer base,” says Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “We’ve been at this a long time and we are excited to step-up our partnership with CloudHealth by VMware to help more customers get the most out of their public cloud.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

