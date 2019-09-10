Veritext Legal Solutions Raises Nearly $25,000 in Support of Project Steno

Fundraisers held to increase awareness of the stenographic reporting profession and expand Project Steno’s student tuition assistance and military spouse programs were a success

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, announces the fundraisers it recently hosted in support of Project Steno were a great success, raising more than $24,000 for the organization. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote and expand the court reporting profession, Veritext hosted social events this summer bringing together stenographers and captioners for fun and networking – and to raise money for Project Steno.



Court reporters and Veritext clients as well as other friends of the stenographer community attended the Fundraise for the Future events in Florida, California and Illinois at no charge. Veritext sponsored each fundraiser, including food and drink, raffles, silent auctions and more – and all donations made to Project Steno were matched by Veritext. In total, the three events raised $24,430.

“We are very grateful to Veritext for their unwavering support,” says Project Steno’s Executive Director, Nancy Varallo, RDR, CRR, FAPR. “They have backed Project Steno since day one, first with a generous corporate donation, and now with these innovative and highly successful fundraisers. It takes money to run our programs, and Veritext’s support is vital to our success.”

Founded in 2017, Project Steno is an independent, nonaffiliated 501(c)(3) charitable organization that operates on a not-for-profit basis. Its goals are to promote the stenographic reporting profession and recruit promising students, partner with stenographic reporting schools and programs to graduate students in two years and defray education costs by awarding tuition assistance to qualifying students in schools and programs across the country.

The fundraisers are part of Veritext’s ongoing commitment to address the court reporter shortage and advocate for the stenographic reporting profession. Veritext recently expanded both its court reporter student scholarship program and its support of court reporter educational programs , in which Veritext partners with accredited schools and programs to provide introductory classes, theory and speed-building to students interested in exploring the career and learning to be a court reporter. The company plans continued support for Project Steno and other initiatives to advance the court reporting profession.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Veritext ( www.veritext.com ) is the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions and provides state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled reporters, advanced technology and unmatched client service for law firms and corporations nationwide. Our solutions utilize the latest easy-to-use technologies that streamline the deposition process, enhance delivery flexibility and reliably handle everything from the simplest to the most complex cases. Proprietary video, mobile and remote services combined with unmatched security, including HIPAA and PII compliance, ensure that Veritext clients have the best tools available and the confidence of working with the market leader.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.