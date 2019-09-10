Telenor Selects Fortinet to Deliver One of the Nordic Region’s First Secure SD-WAN Services

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been chosen by Telenor Sweden, a part of Telenor Group - one of the world’s largest mobile operators, to deliver its new, next-generation SD-WAN network, which aims to help customers gain increased agility, flexibility and security to drive digital transformation adoption. With its unique carrier-grade Secure SD-WAN solution , Fortinet has enabled Telenor to become one of the very first operators in the Nordic market to launch a secure SD-WAN service.



As organizations look to empower their users and drive digital initiatives throughout their offices, many are looking to optimize their WAN infrastructure and connectivity to maximize the performance and user experience for cloud-based applications. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution enables Telenor to deliver an intelligent, secure, application-based mix of WAN technologies, including broadband and 4G/LTE, to meet their changing WAN and application needs. Current estimates show more than 40 percent of organizations are looking to pilot or adopt SD-WAN, hybrid WAN technologies by the end of 2019. According to Telenor, in Sweden alone there are more than 3,000 companies with at least 50 employees and three locations that, either now or in the near future, will need to evolve their WAN solution to deliver better and safer access to internal and external data and applications.

“Advanced security was a top priority for Telenor when it came to executing our vision for a secure, flexible and cost-effective SD-WAN managed service offering,” said Tomas Flodin, product owner of SD-WAN at Telenor. “We chose Fortinet because they enable us to consolidate NGFW security and SD-WAN services into the same platform, giving us the peace of mind that we would have the level of visibility, control and security needed to effectively protect our customers’ data and applications using our SD-WAN service.”

Today’s next-generation branch offices require the same functionality and are exposed to the same risks as the rest of the distributed network. Direct access to the internet and to the public cloud for IaaS and SaaS consumption significantly expand the potential attack surface of the branch, as does the growing proliferation of IoT and BYOD devices, creating multiple network edges beyond the WAN edge.

“Digital innovation is changing today’s enterprise branch. As services and applications migrate to the cloud, more network edges are created at each branch. These additional network entry points expand the potential attack surface, making security an even greater concern,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “The benefits of SD-WAN cannot be truly realized until security is an integral part of the solution. To be truly effective from day one, SD-WAN needs to provide a full range of integrated security services and visibility, enabling organisations to see who is accessing the network and through which devices, in order to apply the appropriate security policies end to end, from the customer premise through the WAN, into the cloud, and into the data center.”

The following Fortinet products underpin Telenor’s Secure SD-WAN service:

A range of FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls deliver both advanced security and SD-WAN services

deliver both advanced security and SD-WAN services FortiExtender enables 3G/4G LTE connectivity and use as part of the SD-WAN service

enables 3G/4G LTE connectivity and use as part of the SD-WAN service FortiManager delivers SD-WAN and security management, visibility and open APIs

delivers SD-WAN and security management, visibility and open APIs FortiAnalyzer delivers analytics and reporting

Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution interoperates as part of a comprehensive security architecture through the Fortinet Security Fabric , producing an integrated end-to-end security solution across the entire attack surface that leverages Security-Driven Networking. In addition, Fortinet offers a tightly integrated SD-Branch solution that brings together the branch LAN and WAN environments to ensure consistent security, single-pane-of-glass manageability and visibility, and better TCO.

