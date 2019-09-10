Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The company’s second annual Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Management Market Study examines perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with enterprise performance management (EPM) usage in small and mid-sized organizations (SMEs), with an analysis of how their deployments and views differ from each other and from large organizations.



An EPM system allows an organization to plan for the impact of various internal and external factors on its future performance and business outcomes. This includes strategic, operational, and financial planning and forecasting. A small enterprise is a business or organization with between one and 100 employees; a mid-sized enterprise has between 101 and 1,000 employees.

According to the study, SMEs view enterprise performance management as important, yet significantly fewer rate it as critical or very important compared to large organizations. Additionally, smaller organizations are more inclined to source performance management solutions from their ERP vendor, and also have a greater preference for cloud-based implementations.

“We see current adoption significantly higher in large organizations compared to small and mid-sized organizations,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “This represents a considerable opportunity for EPM expansion within small and mid-sized enterprises, and challenges EPM solution providers to demonstrate the relevance of performance management to SMEs and create appropriate offerings for their particular needs.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, visit www.smeperformancemanagement.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

