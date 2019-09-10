Service Management World Announces 2019 Program Featuring First American Track, Educational Trainings, and More

Register by September 20th to save up to $500 on a conference pass

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI , the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, announces its conference program and exciting highlights for Service Management World 2019, taking place November 9-13. Service Management World returns for its second year, offering a valuable opportunity for attendees to build their network, learn new strategy, and gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology and products.



Service Management World 2019 will take place November 9-13 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, FL. For more information and to register, please visit: smworld.com/

“After a successful launch of Service Management World last year, the HDI team is eager to return to Orlando to provide our attendees with an action-packed program touching on the latest topics and challenges impacting the industry,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “This year’s robust conference schedule allows attendees to gain the tools, connections, and experience needed to best fit the specific goals of their organization.”

Service Management World 2019 Program Benefits:

Build Your Network:

This year’s event offers unique and productive networking opportunities, giving attendees the chance to connect with the HDI community, conference alumni, and industry thought leaders. In addition to numerous food functions and networking receptions, attendees can join the full-day golf outing , which allows for networking with like-minded peers while golfing on Omni Resort’s championship 18-hole golf course. Connections built at Service Management World will last long after the event wraps, creating lasting relationships that can benefit professionals for years to come.

Be Inspired:

This year, Service Management World features insightful and educational sessions that will leave attendees inspired think about their work, career, and life in a new way. The 2019 conference will host more than 10 peer case study sessions , which take a closer look into the key successes and lessons learned by leading companies when implementing a service management strategy. In addition, the 2019 program features an all-new First American track , which will highlight First American’s inspiring journey to optimal service management.

Maximize Your Development Dollars:

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in hands-on, multi-day training sessions , providing an intimate environment to learn the latest tricks and techniques that can be applied to any organization at any maturity level. The 2019 conference also offers one-day training sessions on advanced topics such as design thinking, experience level agreements, and more.

Gain Topic-Specific Expertise:

Service Management World gives attendees access to a program developed by practitioners who understand the current needs of leaders in the industry. Attendees can customize their experience with topics such as customer satisfaction, metrics reporting, and knowledge management, providing valuable techniques that foster a top-notch support staff. The 2019 program allows attendees to get the most out of their experience and learn the techniques that are imperative to their organizations.

Stay on the Cutting-Edge:

Dozens of solution providers and thought-leaders will be demonstrating their tools and services in the Expo Hall , providing attendees with a wealth of industry knowledge to share with their organizations. Attending Service Management World helps businesses stay on the cutting-edge of industry best practices, solutions, and techniques. This year, HDI has added an all-new booth crawl, where attendees can pick a path to follow for guided discussions on specific topics.

To learn more about the Service Management World 2019 conference program, please visit: schedule.smworld.com/

To download the 2019 brochure, please visit: http://reg.hdiconference.com/brochure2019

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech

Heather Donner

HDIPR@ubm.com

415-947-6109







