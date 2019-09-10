Mission Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

With sustained success helping customers realize the many advantages AWS offers, Mission earns promotion to the highest APN tier

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that it has achieved APN Premier Consulting Partner Status.



Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates Mission as an APN Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS .

“Mission holds a deep belief in – and commitment to – the power of AWS to drive future-proof cloud transformations,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “With deep expertise across the ever-expanding ecosystem of AWS services, we’ve been able to consistently deliver performance and cost-efficiency gains that are critical to achieving our customers’ technical and business goals. That focus on understanding each client’s unique cloud requirements and objectives has enabled Mission to see remarkable business growth from a diverse set of organizations across the country. We’re extremely proud to elevate our position by becoming an APN Premier Consulting Partner.”

To become APN Premier Consulting Partners, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

“Businesses are increasingly looking for new and efficient ways to design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS,” said Darci Kleindl, Director, North American Partner, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Mission has a proven track record of helping customers migrate to AWS, optimize their deployments, and manage their cloud environment. We congratulate Mission on becoming an APN Premier Consulting Partner, and are delighted to be working with them.”

Mission holds AWS Competency Partner status for several AWS Competencies, including the AWS Healthcare Competency, AWS Life Sciences Competency, and AWS DevOps Competency. Its customer base – more than 200 organizations – come from a breadth of industries : healthcare, life sciences, media & entertainment, game tech, digital media, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), education, consumer goods, ecommerce, and marketing, among others. Mission’s coast-to-coast team of expert cloud consultants and solutions architects features more than 100 AWS Certifications , and is thoroughly prepared to help customers reach their AWS cloud goals and requirements by providing strategy consulting, migrations, architecture, solution design, security and governance, cost optimization, DevOps implementation, application performance management, and 24/7 managed services and support.

“Mission is a highly trusted partner in our Technology portfolio,” said Jay Wessland, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Boston Celtics. “Their ability to manage our AWS assets independently, or in collaboration with internal resources, add to our innovation and flexibility in the complex world of disparate cloud and on-premises technologies. We look forward to further enhancements and joint projects with Mission in their role as the Official Cloud Services Provider to the Boston Celtics.”

Businesses across industries can connect with Mission and explore the AWS services it provides – including free on-demand consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba921cf3-ca80-42d4-9fbb-3f4b414c2273

Mission Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network With sustained success helping customers realize the many advantages AWS offers, Mission earns promotion to the highest APN tier.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.