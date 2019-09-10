EU provides €15m support to improve Ethiopia’s coffee sector

The European Union (EU) has provided a € 15 million support to improve the competitiveness of Ethiopia’s coffee sector.

In a press conference issued today, State Minister of Agriculture, Sani Redi, said EU’s funding would contribute a lot in improving coffee productivity through addressing the challenges facing the sector.

It would also help to export value added coffee from 28 coffee growing woredas (districts).

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is expected to export a record-high 240,000 metric tons of coffee in 2019/20.



