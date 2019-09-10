More Major News Networks are Choosing C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant Film System to Protect Facilities and Employees

Newest customer is using C-Bond BRS for its metropolitan New York studios as threats to media outlets are forcing organizations to reevaluate security

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that more major news networks are choosing C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant Film System (BRS) to help safeguard their facilities and employees. The Company previously announced in June that another leading media outlet had chosen C-Bond BRS for ballistic-resistant protection.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. It is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface thereby increasing impact resistance and preventing breakage, and a private-label security film. It has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country.

“While no one likes to think about the possibility of workplace or school shootings, unfortunately, it is a reality and has become far too commonplace,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “We stand behind our proven technology and are honored to continue to work with leading organizations to help prevent tragedies.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com



