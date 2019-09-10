Avid Debuts Reimagined Production and Post Workflow Solutions for Video and Audio Content Creators at IBC2019

All-new Media Composer, more powerful MediaCentral and seamless NEXIS cloud storage among innovations premiering for European TV and film professionals

For video creatives, Media Composer 2019 lets media makers go from first cut to final delivery without leaving the application

For enterprises, the next generation of MediaCentral enables teams to get their content out faster and maximize its value

For the audio community, the new Avid S4 and Avid S1 control surfaces provide integrated, powerful yet affordable sound mixing solutions that are ideal for smaller facilities and project studios

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IBC2019, Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) turns the spotlight on to its latest software and solutions innovations for Europe’s media enterprises, teams and individuals to enable them to better create, collaborate and meet the challenges of today’s media creation and distribution. Visitors to Avid’s stand (7.B55) will experience the completely reimagined Media Composer®, the next generation of MediaCentral®, the all-new Avid S4 and Avid S1 audio control surfaces, the Avid NEXIS | Cloudspaces™ SaaS storage offering, the latest FastServe® video servers, and more. IBC2019 will be held September 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam.

“Today’s content creators must contend with new formats, higher resolutions, ever-tightening budgets and broader distribution realities, so media creation and distribution tools must work harder than ever,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President at Avid. “We’re continually evolving our solutions to exceed customer expectations, engineering for greater efficiencies, delivering across more platforms, and providing more control of the creative process. At IBC, we look forward to demonstrating how, with Avid, our customers can deliver more content and create at the speed of inspiration.”

Media Composer 2019

IBC marks the European debut of Media Composer 2019 , Avid’s flagship video editing system reimagined for today’s—and tomorrow’s—generation of media makers. Aspiring and professional editors, freelancers and journalists can work more creatively through a new user experience, next-generation Avid media engine with distributed processing, finishing and delivering capabilities and support for 8K, 16K and HDR, and a customizable role-based user interface for large teams. With Media Composer 2019, an editor can go from first cut to delivery without ever leaving the application.

At IBC, Avid will preview a host of forthcoming Media Composer features and updates, including:

New controls for Media Composer | Enterprise administrators to configure Media Composer’s UI and secure media with lock down capabilities based on a user’s role

Bulk Edit, which will allow users to speed up applying text in a bin column to multiple clips at a time

An improved interoperability workflow for exchanging sequences between Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro

MediaCentral | Editorial Management

Avid will showcase MediaCentral | Editorial Management , which boasts an enriched media management toolset that includes browser-based editing, storyboarding, phonetic media search, and project management capabilities. Through a powerful yet simple workflow, completely integrated with Media Composer and Avid NEXIS ® storage, content creators can accelerate the entire post-production workflow, quickly browsing, searching, logging, and organizing multicamera footage from anywhere.

MediaCentral

MediaCentral ® takes a leap forward with MediaCentral 2019, the industry’s most comprehensive, next-generation media workflow platform for TV news, sports and enterprise media management operations. MediaCentral has been redesigned to enable customers—from teams of two to an organization of thousands—to have easy access to information, media assets and apps, so they can turn around their content faster than before. At IBC2019, Avid will unveil MediaCentral l Publisher, a new SaaS offering powered by Wildmoka, that allows media producers to create content, add graphics and branding, and publish news and sports videos quickly to multiple social media and digital end points to boost viewership and drive revenue.

FastServe

Avid unveils enhancements to its FastServe ® video server platform at IBC for fast-turnaround and highly efficient end-to-end news, sports, and live production workflows. Available in three smaller-footprint configurations, FastServe | Ingest, Live Edit, and Playout are tightly integrated with Avid NEXIS and MediaCentral, and accelerate ingest, editing, and playout workflows while supporting higher channel counts and a lower overall cost per channel.

Avid NEXIS | Cloudspaces

IBC marks the European debut of Avid NEXIS | Cloudspaces ™, which takes the stress out of media management by seamlessly extending Avid NEXIS storage to the cloud for easily parking projects and backing up Avid NEXIS workspaces. Using the same Avid NEXIS Management Console, users can easily activate Avid NEXIS l Cloudspaces, which auto-provisions cloud storage leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure, freeing up local space for uninterrupted production, and offering news, sports, and post-production teams an easy way to safely store and park media in the cloud.

Pro Tools 2019

Also making its European debut at IBC is Pro Tools® 2019, which boosts power and performance for every user—from professional music creators and aspiring artists to top-echelon audio post professionals and engineers—enabling them to work faster and more creatively on the most complex projects. For users working in high track-count environments, such as audio post production, Pro Tools | Ultimate ™ delivers 50 percent more voices/audio tracks than previous versions. In addition to this base voice limit increase to 384, Pro Tools | Ultimate software and HD Native customers can further increase the number of available voices up to 768 per system—on par with a three-card Pro Tools | HDX system—with the addition of Pro Tools | Ultimate Voice Packs.

At IBC, Avid will preview forthcoming new features for post-production professionals, including new support for higher video resolutions and frame rates. The ability to repurpose the same content in Media Composer will eliminate the need for transcoding and file format or resolution conversion, dramatically streamlining end-to-end audio post-production workflows and saving time and costly storage.

Avid S4 and Avid S1

The newly released Avid S4 brings the power and workflows of Avid’s industry-leading Pro Tools | S6 control surface to budget-conscious audio professionals and small- to mid-size music and audio post facilities in an ergonomic, more compact package. The S4 provides an integrated experience with any EUCON™-enabled DAW, from Pro Tools, Nuendo and Pyramix to Logic Pro, Cubase, and other audio software. At IBC, Avid will show a side-by-side comparison of the Avid S4 and Avid S6 mixing for Dolby Atmos.

The soon-to-be-delivered Avid S1 gives audio professionals the hands-on speed, precision, and software integration needed to deliver better-sounding mixes faster. From recording and editing tracks, to mixing and monitoring in stereo or surround, S1 provides the comprehensive control and visual feedback to accelerate any audio workflow.

Onstage at IBC

Avid executives will participate in a series of speaking sessions during IBC 2019, including:

Greg “Stryke” Chin, Audio Product Evangelist at Avid, who will speak about Native immersive audio production: captivating the modern viewer at the IABM Future Trends Theatre (Hall 8, Stand F40) from 11-11:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 15;

at the IABM Future Trends Theatre (Hall 8, Stand F40) from 11-11:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 15; Rocketman music editor Andy Patterson, who will join Avid’s Matt Feury, Senior Director, Artist Relations & Reference Marketing, at the IBC Big Screen to take attendees through a musical masterclass: Rocketman: the story of the music from 1:45-2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13 in the Auditorium Centre; and

from 1:45-2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13 in the Auditorium Centre; and Oscar®-winning editor Chris Dickens, who also will join Avid’s Matt Feury at the IBC Big Screen for Rocketman: The story of the edit , discussing how he helped create the true fantasy of the acclaimed biographic musical from 2:45-3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13 in the Auditorium Centre.

IBC attendees are invited to explore the full range of Avid solutions and experience onsite events and demonstrations at IBC, stand 7.B55. For more information about Avid innovations, visit www.avid.com .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Oscar is a registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

