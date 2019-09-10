HealthEC Announces Population Health Partnership with MaineGeneral Medical Center

MaineGeneral cites data aggregation, analytics and care coordination tools as key reasons for selecting HealthEC’s Population Health Management platform

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC , a 2019 Best in KLAS provider of Population Health Management solutions, today announced MaineGeneral Medical Center as the latest healthcare provider to join the growing list of organizations using HealthEC’s Population Health Management platform.



MaineGeneral, Maine’s third-largest healthcare system, is a comprehensive non-profit health organization focused on clinical excellence, financial stability, and patient and family experience. Serving patients from 88 cities and towns throughout Maine’s Kennebec Valley region, MaineGeneral will leverage HealthEC’s comprehensive Population Health Management platform for data aggregation, analytics and care coordination.

“HealthEC’s platform gives us a much more holistic view of our patient population and we look forward to leveraging its capabilities to improve patient care, optimize performance, and succeed with value-based care across the organization,” said Chuck Hays, President and Chief Executive Officer at MaineGeneral Health. “Population health management is an important component of today’s healthcare market and we are excited about incorporating the platform’s innovative data aggregation, analytics and care coordination functionality throughout our system.”

“We quickly realized MaineGeneral’s commitment to their patients and we are honored that they selected us as their technology provider,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at HealthEC. “Our company is excited about the partnership and looks forward to helping MaineGeneral capitalize on the opportunities that population health management and value-based care bring to the marketplace.

In addition to being recognized as a 2019 Best in KLAS PHM provider, HealthEC was also cited as leader in PHM partnerships and strategic guidance in the most recent KLAS Research Population Health Management Report (2018).

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC , is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About MaineGeneral

MaineGeneral Health is an integrated, not-for-profit health care system that provides a wide range of services throughout central Maine’s Kennebec Valley. MaineGeneral opened a 192-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in Augusta — the Alfond Center for Health — in 2013. In 2014, MaineGeneral completed renovations to transform its Waterville Campus — the Thayer Center for Health — into the largest comprehensive outpatient center in the state. The health care system includes a regional cancer center; primary care and specialty physician practices; long term care facilities; rehabilitation; home health care and hospice services; specialized care for people with memory loss; and community outreach programs. MaineGeneral has earned recognition for achieving high levels of patient care and safety by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. To learn more, visit www.mainegeneral.org .

HealthEC Contact:

Laura Porto

732.652.1519

laura.porto@healthec.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.