Kwai Chung Properties Launches Web Portal

logo, kwai chung properties, kwai chung, Hong Kong, property

Finally an answer to those seeking a single location to look for real estate in the Kwai Tsing area in Hong Kong.

KWAI CHUNG, NEW TERRITORIES, HONG KONG, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwai Chung Properties is a real estate portal based in Hong Kong SAR which is 100% focused on listing commercial & industrial properties in Kwai Chung, Kwai Hing, Tsuen Wan and Tsing Yi. Listings offered include properties for both sale and leasing (or rental). The Kwai Chung Properties portal differs from many traditional listings sites in the way that both landlords and estate agents alike are welcome to list their properties. Up to a certain usage level, the listing service is offered for free. If landlords and estate agents find the “Freemium” service to be effective at finding new tenants and clients then there is also a premium service with many additional features. Which include the ability for estate agents and landlords to upload video content to showcase their listings – which can greatly enhance user engagement and lead generation.

Kwai Chung is situated in the west section of the New Territories and covers a large land mass stretching from Tsuen Wan to Tsing Yi. The area was virtually farmland before its development in the 1950s; with sea to the west of the area Kwai Chung or Kwai Tsing became the main container port for Hong Kong. Up until the 2000s it was the busiest container port in the world and today in 2019 it still holds the place within the top 10. During the 1960s to the 1980s when Hong Kong had its own light industry many of the factory buildings were situated in this area; as the 1990s came round all of these productions moved to mainland China.

Today there are still many industrial properties in the area and is home to many of the logistics businesses that supply the whole of Hong Kong. With as a few as around 2,000 industrial buildings left in Hong Kong these industrial warehouses make great long term investment opportunities and Kwai Chung Properties specializes in providing information for such opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.