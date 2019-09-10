Syapse Appoints Fletcher Payne as Chief Financial Officer

Life sciences veteran brings 25 years of experience leading the financial, commercial and business operations of growth-oriented, global healthcare and technology businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, a company accelerating precision medicine through insights derived from its global health system network, today announced that Fletcher Payne has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Payne will build on the company’s momentum as a leading innovator in real-world evidence and help accelerate key initiatives across the business, financial planning, and managing growth.



“Syapse is experiencing tremendous momentum driven by a number of new life sciences and health systems partnerships, and an important research collaboration with the FDA. I am pleased to welcome Fletcher to the Syapse team at this exciting time of expansion for the company,” said Ken Tarkoff, CEO, Syapse. “Fletcher brings a deep understanding of the life sciences industry to Syapse and a proven track record of successful financial leadership in managing growth. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our strategy to enable the use of real-world evidence to improve outcomes for cancer patients globally.”

During his 25-year career, Payne has served in senior leadership roles at innovative and high-growth public and private companies in both the life sciences and technology industries. He joins Syapse from Catalyst Biosciences where he served as CFO since January 2015. Previously, he served in senior financial positions at CytomX Therapeutics, Plexxikon Inc., Rinat Neuroscience Corporation, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Cell Genesys, Abgenix, Sun Microsystems, and IBM. He holds a B.S. in Finance from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

“Helping build businesses that improve outcomes for patients has been a cornerstone of my career and I’m thrilled to join the Syapse team in helping scale our operations globally so that more people will benefit from precision medicine,” said Payne. “Syapse has built a well-earned reputation as a leader in real-world evidence for clinical and regulatory decision-making and I am honored to join the team and look forward to driving key business initiatives during this important phase of growth for Syapse.”

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our insights platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we have built one of the world’s largest learning health networks of provider-driven precision medicine data. In collaboration with our partners — including Advocate Aurora Health Care, CommonSpirit Health, Henry Ford Health System, Providence St. Joseph Health, and Seoul National University Hospital — we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care, regardless of location or income.

Media Contact: Colin Sanford: colin.sanford@syapse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.