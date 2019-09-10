DNA Genetics Announces Strategic Partnership in New England With Revolutionary Clinics

Licensing Agreement to Bring Global Cannabis Brand and Premium Products to Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Revolutionary Clinics, a leading producer and distributor of medical and recreational cannabis in Massachusetts.



The Agreement will grant Revolutionary Clinics license to the DNA brand and access to their proprietary library of award-winning genetics for use at Revolutionary Clinics cultivation in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Along with the approximately 200,000 square-foot facility for indoor cultivation, Revolutionary Clinics also boasts two dispensary locations serving Somerville, Cambridge and the greater Boston area.

“When we explore potential licensing deals, we always want to make sure that we are selecting the best partner in each market,” said Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA. “Revolutionary Clinics shares the same ideals as DNA, with an emphasis on education and quality, making them the perfect partner to help us bring the very best in California cannabis to Massachusetts.”

Revolutionary Clinics started as a nonprofit, providing heart screens to young patients. After the founder’s daughter died of an opioid overdose, the company pivoted, encouraged by studies demonstrating reduced opioid deaths in areas with friendlier marijuana laws.

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with DNA Genetics, as they are truly a world-class leader in genetics,” said Ryan Ansin, CEO of Revolutionary Clinics. “With our state-of-the-art cultivation facility and dispensaries, combined with their commitment to quality standards, we will be able to bring the best strains to life in Massachusetts.”

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .

For further information please contact:

Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development

Rezwan@dnagenetics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.