Melissa Introduces Mailers Online PRO for High Volume Postal Discounts

Presorts and processes up to 1M records per mailing; compliant with USPS®, CASS™ and Canada Post SERP standards for maximum address accuracy

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global name, address, email, phone, and identity verification solutions to improve user experience and KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, today announced Mailers Online PRO , optimized for high volume mailers to quickly and easily process USPS® and Canada Post compliant mailings and presort for maximum USPS discounts. Available as a monthly or annual subscription with convenient cloud access, Mailers Online PRO increases mail deliverability, navigates complex postal regulations with ease, and handles up to 1 million records per mailing.



Mailers Online PRO empowers mailing companies and direct marketers with address quality and mail list processing services such as:

CASS™/DPV® ZIP+4® coding for highest deliverability

for highest deliverability USPS NCOALink® + Canada Post NCOA to reach customers that have moved

to reach customers that have moved Elimination of duplicates to reduce waste and multiple mailing costs

to reduce waste and multiple mailing costs PAVE™ postal presorting to qualify for First Class and Marketing Mail discounts

to qualify for First Class and Marketing Mail discounts Label support with easy-to-create PDFs for printing on envelopes, postcards, and labels

Mailers Online PRO rounds out Melissa’s family of web and desktop mailing tools that includes Mailers Online and Mailers +4. To learn more about Mailers Online PRO, visit Melissa at MAILCOM Las Vegas, September 16-18, 2019, at the Tuscany Suites Hotel and Casino; click here if you prefer to set a briefing appointment. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of this event, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

