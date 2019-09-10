meditation.live Announces Wellness Platform and $3 million Funding Round, Adding SoftBank Capital NY as Lead Investor

/EIN News/ -- - Proceeds will be Used to Expand Enterprise and Consumer Offerings -



- Company Announces Community Meditation Challenge: First User to meditate live with 25,000 other meditators in their meditation.live Community will win $5,000

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meditation.live, a platform that provides enterprise and consumer wellness solutions that include live and interactive meditation (live coaching, music and sleep stories) and movement (yoga, walking, running and stretching) classes and panels, today announced the completion of its initial $3 million capital investment by SoftBank Capital NY. Meditation.live’s mission is to inspire five billion people to find their true purpose. In a very short time, meditation.live has become the number one app for health and fitness in many parts of the world and has added several thousand users via its enterprise wellness program.

Proceeds from the $3 million SoftBank investment will be used to scale meditation.live across thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, including adding support for language translation, more interactive classes and more doctors, scientists, authors and teachers.

“We are so excited to join with D. Sharma once again to build the most innovative wellness platform. The meditation.live business is quickly becoming a force in the industry to create an experience for consumers that they haven’t seen before,” said Jordan Levy, Managing Partner, SoftBank Capital NY.

“If you haven’t practiced meditation in the past, the first time can be quite intimidating. We wanted to create a platform that would provide participants with a live and interactive experience with seasoned coaches, so participants have the ability to ask questions and learn along the way. Our mission is to inspire 5 billion people to find their true purpose using meditation and mindful movements,” said D. Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of meditation.live. “To further that goal, today we are launching a meditation challenge. The first person to reach 25,000 people in their meditation.live community, will win $5,000.”

Additional details about the meditation.live community challenge can be found at https://blog.meditation.live/ .

Wellness is becoming a growing focus for businesses, as well as individuals. Many companies are looking for ways to combat workforce stress and improve employee health and wellness through innovative programs. Research shows that stressed workers are less engaged, less productive and have higher levels of absenteeism and turnover. What’s more, stressed employees have higher healthcare costs than their less-stressed peers.1 Bringing short meditation sessions into team meetings is an affordable and easy way to improve culture and overall work production.2 Google, Goldman Sachs and Medtronic are among the many leading firms that have introduced meditation and other mindfulness practices to their employees.3

Meditation.live’s new web application integrates with Slack, so employees can invite team members to join them in meditation sessions and take team building activities to the next level.

“We are loving the Introduction to Meditation and Chair Yoga classes. They give our team an opportunity to relax their mind and body, when they need a break from work. The app allows everyone to choose from a variety of live and on-demand classes and meditate in their own time,” said, Miha Mikek, Chief Executive Officer of Celtra.

“At Accesso Club, we want to support the personal well-being of our members and an important part of it is to promote their mindfulness and mental health. We already extend access to our fitness centers, so adding meditation.live to our offering, allows us to expand the health tools that our members already love,” said Alan Horowitz, Global Support of Accesso Club.

About D. Sharma

D. Sharma is the Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live. He is passionate about the future of humanity and the importance of protecting our mental health against the inevitable growth of AI and machine learning. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, D began his career at the Nokia Research Center as part of the team that created early access to the internet on mobile phones. After moving to the U.S., D launched a series of his own companies and created a speech recognition technology, receiving the first patent on multimodal technologies, which is now commonplace with Siri and Alexa, etc. D went on to create xAd, an advertising service that uses GPS technology on mobile devices, growing the business to over $200 million in revenue. Today, D is taking his love for meditation and investing to growing meditation.live and investing in various startups and growth funds.

About Julie Sharma

Julie Sharma is the Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist of meditation.live. Julie has more than a decade of experience spearheading accounting and operations teams, helping businesses to thrive efficiently at scale. She is detail-oriented and highly motivated professional with exceptional skills and knowledge in the full accounting cycle, compliance with GAAP and IFRS regulations. As a former Senior Business Analyst for the American Museum of Natural History and Charity Ambassador for xAd, Inc, she has managed international budgets and implemented company-wide giving programs. Julie now owns a spot as a female founder and entrepreneur in the wellness industry, merging her know-how in business with her passion for helping people. Today, Julie is responsible for acquiring teachers, overseeing app content and overall company culture, finance and HR at meditation.live, helping the company pursue its goal of inspiring people to find their purpose.

About Bhartesh Chhibbar

Bhartesh Chhibbar is the Co-Founder & COO of meditation.live. He is a tech entrepreneur, ex-Cisco leader with 20 years of rich experience in building technology products and solutions. He is a results-oriented visionary with unique background in software engineering, design and scalable solutions. Today, Bhartesh is building the meditative community within meditation.live mobile, web and enterprise applications. He is passionate to see five billion people around the world find inspiration and true purpose of life using meditation.live.

About meditation.live

meditation.live’s mission is to inspire five billion people to find their true purpose, using meditation and mindful movement classes that help individuals go inward, reduce mental clutter, improve happiness and ultimately find true purpose for lasting happiness.

The company’s unique platform allows anyone to ask questions to our teachers live, which improves learning while on demand meditations help you with your daily practice.

For more information go to https://www.meditation.live .

1 https://blog.meditation.live/fighting-stress-in-the-workplace/

2 https://hbr.org/2017/08/can-10-minutes-of-meditation-make-you-more-creative

3 https://www.psypost.org/2019/06/your-meditation-practice-may-reduce-negative-emotions-in-the-people-you-interact-with-53770

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.