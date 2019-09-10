neurolens Appoints Pierre Bertrand as Chief Marketing Officer

Bertrand Joins Leadership Team to Support National Expansion of the neurolens Treatment for Private Practice Optometry

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurolens ®, maker of the only prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment, today announced the appointment of Pierre Bertrand as Chief Marketing Officer.



An accomplished senior executive with deep experience in the eye care space, Bertrand brings more than 20 years of marketing and retail expertise to neurolens. His leadership will help bolster the national expansion of neurolenses, making the breakthrough neurolens measurement device more accessible to private practice optometry nationwide. Pierre will be responsible for driving the overall go-to-market strategy for the company, the development of strategic partnerships, and the growth of the neurolens brand in support of the company’s strategic plan.

“We’re thrilled to have Pierre’s experience to reinforce our commitment to private practice optometry nationwide, and expand our leadership bench at neurolens,” and said Davis Corley, neurolens President.

Prior to joining neurolens, Bertrand served as President of Vision Associates, for Essilor, Inc, where he oversaw more than 200 retail locations across the US. During his eight-year tenure at Essilor, Bertrand held executive leadership positions as VP, Marketing for Essilor of America and President, Essilor Canada. Prior to Essilor, Bertrand also held positions at Pfizer including Regional Marketing Director.

“For over twenty years, while I have had the honor to work for world-class companies in a range of functions, my purpose was always the same: to deliver life-changing solutions to our patients by partnering with the best healthcare professionals. I am very excited to join neurolens and help to bring our life-changing outcomes to patients, through independent ECPs in the US and beyond.”

To learn more about neurolenses or to find a neurolens eye care provider, visit neurolenses.com .

About eyeBrain Medical® Inc.

eyeBrain Medical, Inc. is the innovator behind neurolenses®, the first prescription lenses that add a contoured prism to bring the eyes into alignment. Contoured prism has been shown in studiesi, ii to relieve the headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain that many people experience when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. Patient satisfaction surveys show 93 percent of patients respond positively to their neurolenses. eyeBrain Medical is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

www.neurolenses.com

Media Contact :

Capwell Communications: info@capwellcomm.com | 949-999-3303

i Teitelbaum, Pang, Krall, Optometry and Vision Science, Vol. 86, No. 2 February 2009.

ii neurolens Inc., data on file.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.