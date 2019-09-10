Potter Anderson Adds Chancery Litigation Counsel

Nicholas D. Mozal, former clerk for Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, joins Delaware law firm as counsel to expand corporate litigation practice

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del. , Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced the addition of Nicholas D. Mozal as counsel in the corporate litigation practice. Mozal joins Potter Anderson after a clerkship with Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn of the Delaware Court of Chancery.



“We’re thrilled to be growing our Corporate Group with additions like Nick Mozal,” said Peter J. Walsh, Jr., chair of the firm’s Corporate Group. “Nick’s addition will strengthen our team’s already-robust Chancery litigation practice as well as bolster our roster of lawyers who have served on or clerked at the Court of Chancery.”

Potter Anderson partner Myron T. Steele, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware, served as a Vice Chancellor for six years. Partners Peter J. Walsh, Jr., and J. Matthew Belger both clerked for the Delaware Court of Chancery prior to joining the firm.

“Potter Anderson’s corporate litigation group is recognized as among the finest in Delaware,” said Mozal. “I’m looking forward to applying my background and experience to further the superior quality of the team and their work for clients.”

Potter Anderson was recently named to Law360’s list of Delaware Powerhouse firms. The firm has previously been recognized for its successes in corporate litigation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, alternative entities and more.

After law school, Mozal clerked for the Honorable Franklin S. Van Antwerpen in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He received a law degree from the Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2011 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from Bucknell University in 2008.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

For more information, contact:

Heather Pearson

Matter

978.518.4828

potteranderson@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.