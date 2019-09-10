Audio Trip Launches in VR With All the Right Moves

Dance Game in Virtual Reality Opens the Door to Freedom of Expression; Music by Top Artists Including Lady Gaga, Skrillex, Zedd, deadmau5, and More

Choreographed by a professional dancer, Audio Trip engages the player’s entire body in freeing and exhilarating moves, guiding players through surreal, dynamic environments specially designed for each song. With music that makes you want to get up and move, Audio Trip features tracks from top artists including Lady Gaga, Skrillex, Zedd, and deadmau5. Published by Andromeda Entertainment , Audio Trip is launching in the fall as an Early Access game for Oculus Rift, Rift S, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality, priced at $19.99. Audio Trip is currently in select VR arcades, via Synthesis VR, SpringboardVR and CTRL-V.

Audio Trip creators Ashley Cooper and Brady Wright of Kinemotik Studios knew they wanted to create an experience in virtual reality that engaged the player’s entire body .

“Dance is a powerful language of the soul — but to many, it’s an extremely vulnerable and intimidating one to speak. That’s why it’s so much easier to dance more freely when no one is watching — or at least when you think no one is!” said Ashley, founder, former professional dancer, and choreographer of Audio Trip.

To start on your dance journey, simply pick a song — each track has been selected for its adrenaline-pumping rhythms and exuberant melodies. Audio Trip challenges players to move their bodies to match colored gems, ride ribbons, smash drums, and dodge barriers — which together form choreographed dance moves. Successfully completing the game’s task moves the player’s body and results in a completely choreographed dance. Audio Trip is fun for all ages and skill levels (no dance experience is necessary!).

“Brady and I wanted to give people the freedom to dance their own dance — to physically explore their space and to express themselves through guided moves so that they don’t overthink it, they just end up dancing!” Ashley said. “And, VR offered the perfect platform.”

“Playing Audio Trip, I lost and found myself in dance,” said Robin Arnott, CEO of Andromeda Entertainment. “What I love about working with Kinemotik, and having an Audio Trip build at the office, is that I have a really easy and crazy-fun way to get in my body every morning. The combination of the full immersiveness of VR and Ashley’s skill as a choreographer has produced something really new. Audio Trip sets a high bar for embodied entertainment.”

Audio Trip Features:

Licensed music by top artists.

Hand-crafted choreography by a professional dancer.

Fully immersive dynamic environments.

Intuitive UI — pick up and play.

Optional ‘Comfort Modeʼ for visually sensitive players.

Optional ‘Dancer Modeʼ to follow along with “Goldie” the dancer.

Optional ‘No-Fail Modeʼ.

Three levels of difficulty for each track.

Leaderboard - Challenge your friends to an audio trip!

Built-in choreography tool — craft your own dance moves in VR!

“Audio Trip is fantastic at directing your movement to flow into the music. You don’t only exercise your arms, you use your whole body while having fun!” said YouTube VR Enthusiast Cas of Cas and Chary VR .

About Kinemotik Studios

Founded in November 2017, Kinemotik Studios is an independent game development company that pushes the limits of virtual reality. Ashley Cooper, an architect and professional dancer, founded Kinemotik Studios and teamed up with Brady Wright, a seasoned VR game developer. Together they create content with the goal of moving people mentally, emotionally, and physically. Their debut title, Audio Trip — is the culmination of this goal and their talent.Visit Kinemotik Studios and follow us @AudioTripVR on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Andromeda Entertainment

Founded in January 2019, Andromeda Entertainment is the first publisher to super-serve the growing interest in mindfulness and wellness with transformative content and virtual entertainment experiences. Led by Robin Arnott, experimental game designer and consciousness hacker, with cofounders Heather Ray and John McClellan, Andromeda creates and publishes deep interactive experiences that nourish the mind and body. First out titles include SoundSelf , developed by Andromeda, and Audio Trip developed by Kinemotik Studios, both to be released between 2019 and 2020. Visit us at www.enterandromeda.com . Follow us @enterandromeda on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, & Instagram

Audio Trip media assets are here . Trailer is here : For more information or a demo:

Media Contact:

Audrey Mann Cronin

Mann Cronin PR

audrey@manncroninpr.com

914-260-9651



