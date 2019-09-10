South American National Police Force Deploys BIO-key ID Director for Windows, a Multi-factor IAM Solution

Further Extending BIO-key’s Global Law Enforcement Deployments

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced that a South American National Police Force has purchased and is deploying BIO-key's biometric authentication solution for Windows Active Directory network log-in. This contract follows recent announcements from BIO-key of contracts with the Singapore Police Force and the Dubai Police Force.



The Police Force will utilize BIO-key's ID Director for Windows , an enterprise Identity Access Management (IAM), multi-factor authentication solution, to secure network sign in for the organization's Windows devices using hundreds of BIO-key’s EcoID finger scanners.

Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key commented, “We are proud that another respected and innovative national police organization has selected BIO-key's biometric solutions to secure access to their critical networks and data. World-class organizations across all verticals are increasingly incorporating enhanced authentication measures in order to protect high value data and meet compliance guidelines. Our biometric security solutions stand out by delivering strong security without the headaches of per-user tokens and passwords, delivering an unmatched user experience with minimal impact on workflows. We view this contract as further confirmation of the strength of our technology and proven solutions as well as the growing urgency for organizations of all types to take action to secure their networks and devices."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

