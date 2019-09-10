Axcient Introduces Lead Generation Program for MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced a lead generation program designed to help MSPs capture new business opportunities. As a value-added service, this program is free for all Axcient partners.



“To help our partners grow and expand their businesses, we created a lead-gen program so they can easily acquire new clients and opportunities,” said Corey Banner, director of Partner Success. “As a channel-focused company, we are taking the end-user leads we generate and qualify each month and sharing them directly with our partners—available through the newly released Axcient Marketing Portal. With Axcient, partners are getting back more time because they only need to go to one place to manage their Axcient products, billing, support requests, and marketing.”

One of the top challenges MSPs face is attracting new clients. Axcient is making it easy for partners to acquire new clients through the new lead-gen program. As part of Axcient’s digital marketing efforts, the company is consistently generating end-user leads in the North America and the U.K. When the leads come in, Axcient qualifies the leads, and then brings the opportunities to partners. The leads can be accessed through the recently launched Axcient Marketing Portal (AMP), which is also seamlessly integrated into the Axcient Business Availability Portal.

“Axcient’s partner support team saves us time and helps us add new clients cost-effectively,” said Kevin Richards, Technical Operations Manager at Stratus Information Systems. “The new lead-gen program is definitely working. Axcient recently brought our company a lead, and now we have a new client with business we were able to close in less than 30 days. This is the way a true partnership should work, and we thank Axcient for going above and beyond to ensure our success.”

To learn more about Axcient or request a trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

PR@axcient.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.