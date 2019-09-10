STINGER® CN100B Cap Nailer from National Nail Recognized in Hardware & Building Supply Dealer’s Golden Hammer Awards

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids MI, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The STINGER® CN100B Cap Nailer from National Nail has been named a 2019 Golden Hammer Award winner by HBS Dealer. Recognized as an innovative, best-practice solution for installing roofing underlayment and housewrap, the CN100B eases installation for roofing contractors and offers an excellent value proposition for dealers. Compared to other cap nailers, the CN100B most notably features a cap magazine engineered specifically for fewer and faster reloads, which is an essential productivity-increaser in a labor-strapped industry.

As a winner of HBS Dealer’s Golden Hammer Awards, the CN100B is recognized as one of the best new products in the home improvement industry under several criteria. With a breadth of industry-changing products to judge, the Golden Hammer Awards were revamped in 2019 to focus on innovation, best value and impressive shelf appeal that will boost business for dealers.

“For decades, the absolute biggest names in the industry and the best brands in retail have been celebrated with Golden Hammer Awards,” said Ken Clark, editor-in-chief of HBS Dealer. “We’re thrilled to revive the program and recognize the best new products of 2019 when innovation can make or break a business.”

“We are sincerely honored to have the CN100B receive such a prestigious retail award,” said Roger Szotko, STINGER® Product Manager, National Nail. “We took feedback from our CN100 cap nailer and enhanced the new CN100B to fit the needs of hardworking roofing contractors.”

Among those needs was a tool that didn’t slow a contractor down. Weighing only 4.9 lbs, and with a firing capacity of 200 caps/200 nails before reloading, the lightweight CN100B delivers. The tool also features a bumpfire setting, a 360° tool-free exhaust, and a tool-free depth of drive adjustment all to help contractors secure underlayment and housewrap efficiently. The CN100B uses full, one-inch collated plastic caps and electro-galvanized 1” X .083” ring shank nails. The plastic caps are ASTM tested for UV performance and high wind—they can withstand hurricane-force 150 mph winds for 60 minutes.

To learn more about the newly-enhanced, versatile CN100B Cap Nailer please visit www.STINGERWORLD.com or call 1-800-746-5659. Visit HBS Dealer’s Golden Hammer Award winners in the September issue at https://www.hbsdealer.com.

About STINGER

STINGER provides fasteners and tools that take roofing and sidewall projects from just another job to a job well done. The best practice for securing underlayment, roofing felt, and housewrap, STINGER technologies are designed for a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They are the roofing brand of National Nail Corp., headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. Other National Nail brands include Pro-Fit® (packaged, bulk and collated fasteners) and CAMO® (Edge Deck Fastening System—DRIVE™, EdgeClip™, EdgeXClip™, Starter Clip™, Edge Screws—Premium Deck, Premium Trim, Composite, and Structural Screws).

