Global Vortex Flowmeters Market Growth Forecasts to 2022

The World Market for Vortex Flowmeters, 6th Edition is now available. The study was previously published in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2010, and 2014. A lot of important developments have occurred in the vortex flowmeter market in the past several years. This study takes these developments into account and provides a completely updated look at the worldwide vortex flowmeter market.

The study had multiple purposes:

To determine worldwide market size and market shares for vortex flowmeters in 2017

To forecast market growth for all types of vortex flowmeters through 2022

To identify the industries and applications where vortex flowmeters are used, and to identify market growth sectors

To provide a product analysis for the main companies selling into the vortex flowmeter market

To provide strategies to manufacturers for selling into the vortex flowmeter market

To provide company profiles of the main suppliers of vortex flowmeters

Key issues addressed in this study:

This study has addressed the following key issues in the vortex flowmeter market:

The factors causing the market to grow

Growth in the use of multivariable flowmeters

The effects of the API's adoption of a custody transfer standard on vortex sales

The use of vortex flowmeters in district heating applications

The increased number of suppliers in the vortex flowmeter market

Line sizes for vortex flowmeter applications

The use of vortex flowmeters in steam applications

The growth in dual sensor vortex flowmeters

The importance of reducer vortex flowmeters

New product and technology developments

Growth strategies for vortex flowmeter suppliers

Segmentation

This study includes market size in dollars and units for vortex flowmeters worldwide and by geographic region. It reveals market shares by geographic region. It says what industries vortex flowmeters are sold into. The study also includes other important segmentation, such as:

Multivariable vs. single variable

Wafer vs. flanged vs. insertion

Gas vs. liquid vs. steam vs. superheated steam

Line sizes (from <1 inch to > 12 inches)

Industry (including semiconductor)

Type of Communication Protocol (Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus, HART, etc.)

Sales Channel (Direct vs. Independent Reps vs. Distributors vs. E-Business)

Customer Type (End-users vs. OEMs vs. Systems Integrators vs. Engineers/Consultants

Aalborg

ABB

Azbil Vortek LLC

Badger Meter

Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik

Emerson Process - Rosemount

Hntzsch GmbH

KROHNE

Kofloc

OVAL Corporation

Schneider Electric - Foxboro

Shanghai Yinuo Instrument Co.

Sibnefteavtomatika (SIBNA)

Sierra Instruments

Teplopribor Industrial Group

Tokico TechnologyEndress+Hauser

VorTek Instruments (an azbil company)

Yokogawa Corporation

YuYao Yinhuan Flowmeter Instrument Co.

Zhejiang Tancy Instrument Company

