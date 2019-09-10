Global Vortex Flowmeters Market Growth Forecasts to 2022
The World Market for Vortex Flowmeters, 6th Edition is now available. The study was previously published in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2010, and 2014. A lot of important developments have occurred in the vortex flowmeter market in the past several years. This study takes these developments into account and provides a completely updated look at the worldwide vortex flowmeter market.
The study had multiple purposes:
- To determine worldwide market size and market shares for vortex flowmeters in 2017
- To forecast market growth for all types of vortex flowmeters through 2022
- To identify the industries and applications where vortex flowmeters are used, and to identify market growth sectors
- To provide a product analysis for the main companies selling into the vortex flowmeter market
- To provide strategies to manufacturers for selling into the vortex flowmeter market
- To provide company profiles of the main suppliers of vortex flowmeters
Key issues addressed in this study:
This study has addressed the following key issues in the vortex flowmeter market:
- The factors causing the market to grow
- Growth in the use of multivariable flowmeters
- The effects of the API's adoption of a custody transfer standard on vortex sales
- The use of vortex flowmeters in district heating applications
- The increased number of suppliers in the vortex flowmeter market
- Line sizes for vortex flowmeter applications
- The use of vortex flowmeters in steam applications
- The growth in dual sensor vortex flowmeters
- The importance of reducer vortex flowmeters
- New product and technology developments
- Growth strategies for vortex flowmeter suppliers
Segmentation
This study includes market size in dollars and units for vortex flowmeters worldwide and by geographic region. It reveals market shares by geographic region. It says what industries vortex flowmeters are sold into. The study also includes other important segmentation, such as:
- Multivariable vs. single variable
- Wafer vs. flanged vs. insertion
- Gas vs. liquid vs. steam vs. superheated steam
- Line sizes (from <1 inch to > 12 inches)
- Industry (including semiconductor)
- Type of Communication Protocol (Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus, HART, etc.)
- Sales Channel (Direct vs. Independent Reps vs. Distributors vs. E-Business)
- Customer Type (End-users vs. OEMs vs. Systems Integrators vs. Engineers/Consultants
Companies Mentioned
- Aalborg
- ABB
- Azbil Vortek LLC
- Badger Meter
- Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik
- Emerson Process - Rosemount
- Hntzsch GmbH
- KROHNE
- Kofloc
- OVAL Corporation
- Schneider Electric - Foxboro
- Shanghai Yinuo Instrument Co.
- Sibnefteavtomatika (SIBNA)
- Sierra Instruments
- Teplopribor Industrial Group
- Tokico TechnologyEndress+Hauser
- VorTek Instruments (an azbil company)
- Yokogawa Corporation
- YuYao Yinhuan Flowmeter Instrument Co.
- Zhejiang Tancy Instrument Company
