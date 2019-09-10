9 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Oregon

Community leaders recognized for their response to the opioid epidemic

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Oregon Innovations to Address Addiction, a spotlight on nine innovative programs transforming the response to addiction and saving-lives.

"Far too many loved ones are lost to the preventable and treatable disease of addiction," says Jessica Hulsey, founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. "But, we find promise in innovative solutions helping patients and families impacted by addiction across Oregon.”

Five hundred and thirty Oregon residents died of a drug overdose in 2017, but innovative programs are offering hope to those impacted by addiction. Addiction Policy Forum will honor nine ground-breaking programs saving lives and the innovators leading them will be honored on September 10, 2019, at the Dossier Hotel in Portland, OR from 12:00-2:00 pm. Speakers include Carrie Steinseifer Bates, Olympian and advocate, and Michael Schmidt, Executive Director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.

Honored Programs include The Alano Club of Portland, Central City Concern, Clackamas County Transition Center, Community Living Above, Goldilocks Program, Improving Addiction Care Team (IMPACT), Max’s Mission, OR-HOPE, and Project Nurture.

“Parents are turning unimaginable grief into education for others, hospitals are connecting patients to long-term treatment, and cities are linking those in recovery to housing and jobs,” says Kimberly Lohman Clapp, Addiction Policy Forum’s Executive Vice President of Community Engagement. “Leaders recognized in the Oregon Innovation Now report are changing the way society responds to addiction.”

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

