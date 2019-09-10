Kandou Announces Development of USB4™ Retimer

Kandou SerDes Leadership Empowers the Next Generation of USB-Enabled Devices

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, a global leader in ultra-low power wired connectivity, has announced development is underway for the industry’s first USB-C® multi-protocol retimer solution with USB4™ support.

The announcement follows the publication of the USB4 specification by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). Key characteristics of the specification include:

Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C® cables and up to 40Gbps operation over 40Gbps certified cables,

Multiple data and display protocols that efficiently share the maximum aggregate bandwidth, and

Backward compatibility with USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt™ 3.

The USB4 specification is available for download at www.usb.org .

USB4 enables faster connections (for video processing / data transfer) and backward compatibility with existing USB protocols, which will drive a new generation of USB-enabled devices including:

Mobile, Tablet and Desktop PCs

Active Cables

Monitors, Docking Stations and adaptors

External Hard Disk and Solid-State Drives

Gaming Consoles

"Our experience building the world’s leading low power SerDes designs gives us a unique perspective on solving the challenges of next generation USB," said Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. "With engineering samples back in our validation labs, initial results are excellent and we look forward to delivering a USB4 retimer solution that demonstrates low active power and support for multiple protocols."

Kandou will be attending the USB Developer Days event scheduled for September 17 and 18 at the Grand Hyatt Seattle in Seattle, WA.

Availability

Engineering samples will be available in November 2019. Production shipments will begin in second half of 2020.

About Kandou

Founded in 2011, Kandou is the innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions critical to the evolution of the electronics industry. Kandou enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products that empower the devices we use every day to become smaller, more energy efficient and more cost effective.

Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, which has been adopted into industry specifications by JEDEC and the OIF. These innovations and implementations deliver a fundamental advance in interconnect technology that lowers the power consumed and improves the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems.

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

For more information: http://www.kandou.com

Press Contact:

Jeff McGuire

VP Business Development

303-903-9244

jeff@kandou.com

Chord™ is a trademark of Kandou Bus.



USB4™, USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation.



