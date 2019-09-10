Agios to Present Data From the Phase 3 ClarIDHy Study of TIBSOVO® in Previously Treated IDH1 Mutant Cholangiocarcinoma in Presidential Symposium at ESMO

– Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, September 30th at 1p.m. ET / 7p.m. CET –

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, announces that results from the Phase 3 ClarIDHy study of TIBSOVO® in previously treated IDH1 mutant cholangiocarcinoma have been accepted for presentation in a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting being held September 27 – October 1, 2019 in Barcelona.



The schedule for the presentation by Agios is as follows:

Date & Time: Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. – 4:42 p.m. CET

Title: ClarIDHy: A global, phase 3, randomized, double-blind study of ivosidenib vs placebo in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation

Oral Abstract Session: Presidential Symposium III

Abstract: LBA10

Location: Barcelona Auditorium (Hall 2)

Presenter: Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Conference Call Information

Agios will host a conference call and live webcast with presentation slides on September 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. ET /7 p.m. CET to discuss the data from the ClarIDHy study. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and refer to conference ID 5209309. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The archived webcast will be available on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across both therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. All Agios programs focus on genetically identified patient populations, leveraging our knowledge of metabolism, biology and genomics. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential benefits of TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib); Agios’ plans regarding future data presentations; and the potential benefit of its strategic plans and focus. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “milestone,” “goal,” “will,” “on track,” “upcoming,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate Agios or its collaborators is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. Moreover, there can be no guarantee that the two approved oncology precision medicines being commercialized by Agios and its collaborators will receive commercial acceptance. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios’ public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Holly Manning, 617-844-6630

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Holly.Manning@agios.com



