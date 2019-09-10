TandoStone® with TruGrit™ Technology Wins Highly Respected HBS Dealer’s 2019 Golden Hammer Award

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TandoStone® with TruGrit technology has won a prestigious 2019 Golden Hammer Award from HBS Dealer Magazine. Recognizing the best new products in home improvement, HBS Dealer’s Golden Hammer Awards are among the most iconic industry-wide designations. The Golden Hammer Awards have been revamped for 2019 to present the latest innovations, best values, and most impressive shelf appeal.

TandoStone, the number one brand of composite stone, offers the realistic look and feel of stone – just one of the many reasons TandoStone is preferred by siding contractors. Installers also appreciate its remarkable ease of installation, moisture resistance, and the wide selection of nature-inspired colors.

TandoStone is known for resolving many of the challenges faced by builders such as labor shortages, controlling job costs, and safety. Impervious to moisture, TandoStone is suitable for ground-level installation in any climate and complements a wide range of siding materials. The panelized composite stone is easy to cut, contains no airborne silica dust, and can be installed by one-person using standard tools, while never requiring tenting or scaffolding for installation. Its lightweight design also makes it perfect for use in high places, as an accent near the roofline of a home, office or retail structure, and eliminates any fear of stones falling off the wall.

“We ‘re very pleased to receive HBS Dealer’s Golden Hammer Award for TandoStone,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. “As a category-defining product, TandoStone with TruGrit Technology was designed to offer dealers and contractors a product that could expand their “share of wall." With the look and feel of natural stone and fast, one-person installation, TandoStone can quickly and easily add to their bottom lines. It’s a win-win for dealers and contractors.”

TandoStone’s proprietary TruGrit™ technology creates a surface that mimics the rough texture and low gloss surface of real stone in two styles: Stacked Stone and Creek Ledgestone. Stacked Stone features a dry stack profile without grout lines in colors of Sedona Buff, Santa Fe, Chestnut Hills, Shadow Ridge, and Lewiston Crest. Creek Ledgestone emulates the rugged look of hand-picked stone with grout in colors of Bucks County Gray, Rocky Mountain Clay, Golden Montana, Arizona Sandstone, and Appalachian Ash.

For more information about TandoStone, visit www.tandobp.com and to see the HBS Dealer Golden Hammer Award winners, visit www.hbsdealer.com.

About Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

