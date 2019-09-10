Global Civic Services Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends And Competitive Landscape

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Civic Services Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The civic services market expected to reach a value of nearly $1173.63 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the civic services market is due to increased donations to faith-based, educational and health organizations, especially in the least developed and developing countries. However, the market for civic services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of skills, workforce issues.

The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grant making; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students' associations.

The global civic services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The civic services market is segmented into NGOs and charitable organizations, political organizations, unions and associations & religious organizations, among these segments, the NGOs and charitable organizations market accounts for the largest share in the global civic services market.

By Geography - The global civic services is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America civic services market accounts the largest share in the global Civic services market..

Trends In The Civic Services Market

Mobile technology for donations, crowdfunding platforms to raise funds and hybrid association membership mode are the major trends witnessed in the global civic services market.

Potential Opportunities In The Civic Services Market

With the expected increase in fundraising activities by educational, wildlife, environmental organizations and healthcare organizations globally. Growing environmental awareness and wildlife conservation efforts and increasing popularity of online platforms for donations are expected to drive growth of the civic services market, the scope and potential for the global civic services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the civic services market include Southern Baptist churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, and Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Markets Covered: global civic services market

Data Segmentations: civic services market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Civic Services Market Organizations Covered: Southern Baptist churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, and Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, civic services market customer information, civic services market product/service analysis – product examples, civic services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global civic services market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Civic Services Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the civic services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Civic Services Sector: The report reveals where the global civic services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

