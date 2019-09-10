Cannabis Strategic Ventures Announces First Sales from NUGS FARM Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution Facility

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Los Angeles-based Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is proud to announce the first round of product sales from the inaugural harvest of its wholly owned and operated flagship greenhouse farm, NUGS FARM ( www.nugsfarm.com ), located in Northern California. The 6-acre cannabis operation is expected to reach full capacity by year-end and has started booking sales for more than 13 of its unique flower strains.



“We are excited to start selling product from NUGS FARM inaugural harvest. Booking our first round of sales is an exciting milestone for our Company and all stakeholders,” said Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “Our team is overwhelmed with the level of interest in NUGS FARM cannabis flower. We believed this a testament to the quality of our high-tech cultivation process and our commitment to quality, growth and infusing the California legal markets with exceptional cannabis flower and products.”

NUGS FARM is a high-tech greenhouse operation located in an agriculturally rich region of California. NUGS FARM holds 19 cultivation, manufacturing and distribution licenses issued by the Bureau of Cannabis Control in the state of California. The combination of natural sunlight and high-tech mixed light greenhouses will allow NUGS FARM to harvest quality cannabis flower multiple times per year.

Recent industry figures from New Frontier Data estimate that overall sales within the legalized U.S. cannabis industry are expected to reach $13.6 billion throughout 2019, for a 32% increase over 2018 totals worth $10.3 billion.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures plans to expand its operations within this burgeoning market by adding on-site processing and manufacturing for oils, extracts, pre-rolls and more.

“We look forward to the continued expansion of NUGS Farm and the opportunity to scale Cannabis Strategic Ventures as one of the largest cannabis cultivators in the state of California,” stated Yu.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based that incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands. For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

