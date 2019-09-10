HyperSolar Prepares its Hydrogen Generation Technology for Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- Company moves breakthrough Gen 1 device from the lab to manufacturing process engineering as it prepares to build panels for anticipated pilot plant

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that development of its Gen 1 hydrogen generation system has progressed to the point at which it can move from the lab to manufacturing engineering before full commercial production of the hydrogen panels. This will lead the way to the Company’s first pilot-scale solar-hydrogen farm.

Key milestones required to reach this point have included fine tuning of chemical structure and application of protective coatings to extend the life of the hydrogen-generating cells. Additionally, the attachment of the catalyst and the mechanical alteration of the cells essential for more significant hydrogen generation and capture have been refined to the point that it can now be optimized for manufacturing.

“Our research team at the University of Iowa has now prepared us to enter the manufacturing stage of Gen 1 development,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “We are now working with manufacturers’ engineering process which is meant to produce the highest quality hydrogen panel for the lowest possible cost. Because things could move very quickly now, we are currently considering a number of potential partners and sites for the first pilot plant.”

In November of 2018, HyperSolar announced its intention to build a demonstration pilot plant, and that has been the focus of intensive effort in the laboratory as well as working with contract manufacturers and engineering firms for assembly and plant construction. While its patented nanoparticle (Gen 2) technology is still in development, the Company’s management believes it can utilize its proprietary stability coatings and catalysts with readily available commercial solar cells encapsulated in panels with water (“hydrogen generation panels”) to demonstrate a completely renewable hydrogen generation system at production pilot plant scale. The pilot plant itself will be a full plug and play facility which will be initially designed with the Gen 1 technology, as the Company’s more advanced and efficient units come available, previous technology can easily be replaced without changing the plant infrastructure.

The Company has progressively worked on modifying the configuration of the solar hydrogen generation panels for better product quality, lower cost and efficient manufacturing. HyperSolar’s team has closely worked with the manufacturers for improving the design and testing the modified product. The Company believes that the current design is ready for manufacturing.

Mr. Young concluded, “Getting to this stage of development has been the most time and labor-intensive part of the technology development process. We believe that this next stage will progress faster from this point through manufacturing and on to the pilot plant.”



About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of its hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement to with a partner with us for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

