Anglian Water selects Appian Low-Code Platform to Digitise and Automate New Capital Projects

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Anglian Water has selected Appian’s low-code platform to accelerate the development of new digital business applications. Geographically, Anglian is the largest water and water recycling company in England and Wales, supplying 1.2 billion litres of water to 4.3 million customers, and collecting used water from over six million people every day.



To continue meeting the region’s growing need for environmentally-friendly production of clean and safe water, Anglian is planning to invest more in new water treatment and delivery capital projects over the next five years. The company’s first Appian deployment will be a new digital, automated, and fully-mobile solution to increase speed, efficiency, and risk mitigation in the management of these projects.

“Appian will help us accelerate our infrastructure projects and reduce their total cost by unifying data so our employees can make better decisions more quickly,” said Oliver Grist, Programme Manager, Anglian Water. “Appian’s powerful automation also streamlines the complex workflows that need to be executed based on those decisions.”

The solution, called Totex Delivery Workflow (TDW), will give employees a single and intuitive view of all relevant project data regardless of where that data resides in underlying legacy systems. The solution will manage all requests, decisions, and business processes across the lifetime of a capital project. This means a simpler experience for Anglian employees, and better visibility into project status and operational effectiveness for management. Appian also supports the auditability requirements mandated by the UK Water Services Regulation Authority, called Ofwat.

“Anglian Water’s selection reflects a broader, growing shift in businesses to maximise ROI by increasing the level of automation with their IT solutions,” said Charlie Thompson, VP of UK and Ireland at Appian. “Adaptability and rapid deployment are at the core of what Appian provides. We look forward to partnering with Anglian Water to help deliver a world class customer experience, streamline its backend operations, and improve business efficiency.”

About Anglian Water

Anglian Water supplies drinking water to 4.3 million customers across the East of England and collects and treats used water from over 6 million people. Anglian operates within the largest geographical region of England and Wales.

Our ethos is ‘Love Every Drop’, because it’s what we do. Every drop of water is precious and we believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to look after it. We’re constantly discovering new ways to keep ahead of a changing world, by planning for the future, and exploring new ideas to meet our customers’ individual needs today and tomorrow.

About Appian

Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance.

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.