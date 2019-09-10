Noscendo Reaches CE Certification as Key Milestone for its Proprietary Diagnostic Platform DISQVER® and Conducts Successful Piloting in Eight Maximum Care Hospitals

Bioinformatic software is the basis for development in the automated relevance-based detection of blood-stream infections DUISBURG, Germany, September 10, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Noscendo GmbH today announced the successful completion of the development of its proprietary diagnostic platform DISQVER® combined with corresponding CE certification as the first key milestone since the seed financing in October 2018. Noscendo’s platform detects bacteria, fungi, DNA viruses and parasites in the patient’s bloodstream on the basis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and uses proprietary algorithms to assess the corresponding pathogen relevance.

Following the successful product development and CE certification, pilot testing with eight maximum care hospitals throughout Germany confirmed the benefits of Noscendo’s platform with regards to the identification of primary pathogens across multiple pathogen classes.

“DISQVER® testing has identified pathogens relevant for treatment especially in the case of pathogens that are difficult to cultivate and in the case of patients with prior antibiotic treatment. Going on from this, we expect to improve patient management and have an even more target-oriented antibiotic treatment”, said Dr. Axel Prause, senior physician for anaesthesiology, intensive care, emergency care and pain treatment, summarizing the application results of this innovative pathogen test at Asklepios Hospital Hamburg-Altona.

In addition to intensive care patients with existing bloodstream infections such as endocarditis and sepsis, DISQVER® was applied to patient cohorts in adult and paediatric oncology, haemato-oncology and organ transplantations.

“We are very pleased to have reached important milestones in a very short time frame since the inception of the company and completion of the first financing round”, commented Dr. Philip Stevens, managing director of Noscendo GmbH. “Moreover we will continue to work at full speed on the development of our diagnostic platform with regards to automated pathogen detection of bloodstream-associated infections, in order to define a new gold standard in intensive care.”

About Noscendo GmbH Noscendo GmbH develops bioinformatic solutions to identify and assess pathogens in bloodstream associated and related infections. The proprietary diagnostic platform has been validated together with leading German clinicians and will be provided in the area of bloodstream infections. For this, Noscendo works together with leading hospitals, development partners, logistics providers, innovation-driven health service providers and health insurance funds.

About DISQVER® DISQVER® is a molecular-diagnostic test for pathogen detection which enables very reliable detection of a total of more than 1,500 bacteria, DNA viruses, fungi and parasites in the patient’s bloodstream, based on the next-generation sequencing (NGS) of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms of Noscendo GmbH.

Contact

Noscendo GmbH Dr. Philip Stevens Königstrasse 34 47198 Duisburg, Germany +49 (0)2066-5068780 info@noscendo.com www.noscendo.com

