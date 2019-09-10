ProBioGen Licenses GlymaxX® Technology to Bayer

BERLIN, Germany, September 10, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG, a premier service and technology provider for complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins, today announced the closing of a license agreement with Bayer AG for the GlymaxX® Technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will leverage the technology to further increase the potency of an undisclosed antibody candidate for oncological indications.

ProBioGen’s proven antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) enhancing technology GlymaxX® will be applied during cell line development.

“We are glad to add Bayer to our list of licensees”, says ProBioGen’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wieland Wolf. “The GlymaxX® technology is clinically proven and is a very flexible technology which is liked by all cell lines.”

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT™ expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties.

Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team.

All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned, and located in Berlin, Germany.

About GlymaxX® The GlymaxX® technology, developed by ProBioGen, prevents the cellular synthesis of the sugar “fucose” and hence, in antibody-producing cells, its addition to the N-linked carbohydrate part of the antibody. The absence of fucose is known to greatly enhance ADCC. The GlymaxX® technology is based on the stable introduction of a gene for an enzyme which blocks the producer cells’ fucose biosynthesis pathway. As a unique feature, differentiating it from other approaches, GlymaxX® can be applied to both novel or already existing antibody producer cell lines, and entire antibody expression and discovery platforms, without negatively affecting their productivity or other product characteristics.

Furthermore, a single GlymaxX® cell line can be flexibly used to produce differently fucosylated products, depending on the upstream process: In fucose-free medium the antibody is quantitatively afucosylated. The same GlymaxX® cell line grown in fucose-containing medium however, uses the provided fucose and produces fully fucosylated antibody. Thus, a GlymaxX® cell line can by employed to produce different products: For instance ADCC-enhanced GlymaxX® antibodies or wildtype-like, fully fucosylated mAbs, for a parallel Antibody-Drug-Conjugate (ADC) project.

Finally, GlymaxX® has been used by biosimilar-developing companies to adjust a specific content of fucose in order to match the originators glycoprofile. Overall, GlymaxX® is simple, rapid, potent, and universally applicable to different CHO hosts and all other eukaryotic cell species.

ProBioGen offers its GlymaxX® technology royalty-free and non-exclusively as a service or as an individual license.

Contact

ProBioGen AG Dr. Gabriele Schneider Chief Business Officer Herbert-Bayer-Str. 8 13086 Berlin, Germany +49 (0)30 3229 35 100 glymaxx@probiogen.de www.probiogen.de

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.