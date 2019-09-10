Palm Organix ™ Top CBD Oil & CBD Products Supplier Announces Launch of THC Free Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies in New Jersey

CBD Edible Gummies in New Jersey

Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of a Zero THC CBD 10mg gummy in New Jersey.

We believe our customers deserve quality at a reasonable price, and we are proud to offer our clients both.” — Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix™

WEST NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Nyack, New York: Palm Organix™, a leader in the sale of premium, broad spectrum CBD products today announced the launch of their latest product line, a Zero THC CBD 10mg gummy in New Jersey.

Alex Herrera, Founder and CEO of Palm Organix stated “in addition to our online and wholesale business, Palm Organix™ operates a retail CBD store at the 7th busiest mall in the country and our customers have been repeatedly asking for a THC free, pure CBD oil gummy, and we are pleased to announce we have delivered what we feel is the most effective, and best tasting gummy in the CBD marketplace.”

Herrera added “our CBD gummies are packaged 20 to a container and come in a multi-fruit assortment of lemon, grape, and orange flavors, which boast all-natural coloring and all-natural fruit flavoring. Additionally, our gummies are gluten-free and contain no THC. Getting a THC free gummy to meet our strict criteria for high quality and excellent taste is an accomplishment the Palm Organix™ team is excited about sharing with our customers.” The entire line of Palm Organix™ CBD products come with Certificates of Quality Assurance which are readily available on our website as well as 3rd party lab testing to ensure their products contain no harsh chemicals, metals, fillers and most importantly, no THC.

Palm Organix™ sells a full line of pure, premium-grade CBD oil products, sourced from Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp proudly grown in the USA resulting in the purest, and strongest CBD concentrated products available. PCR Hemp is considered to be the finest, purest hemp available and superior to Asian or European Hemp which is known to be inconsistent in both CBD and THC content.

Palm Organix's entire product line is completely THC free, which " differentiates Palm Organix™ from many of the other CBD companies whose products contain THC," says Herrera. "The majority of our customers for numerous reasons, including religious beliefs, work responsibilities or other reasons simply do not want to consume THC in any capacity. We have a diverse, nationwide customer base, who use our products knowing that they will receive all the benefits of Broad Spectrum CBD without any of the negative psychoactive side effects associated with THC." Palm Organix™ pure premium CBD oil products have an industry high ratio of CBD to Hemp Extract versus our competitors in the CBD marketplace resulting in the finest CBD products available to consumers.

Herrera continued that “Palm Organix™, in addition to reassuring our customers that our premium CBD oil products are held to the highest standards in terms of quality, we can also promise that our prices will always be reasonable. We price our products on average, 20-25% lower than that of most of our competitors in the pure premium CBD oil category. We believe our customers deserve quality at a reasonable price, and we are proud to offer our clients both.”

About Palm Organix™

Palm Organix™ is a family owned and operated CBD company recognized as a CBD oil leader in online, retail and wholesale CBD sales. Palm Organix™, offers a wide selection of Premium, Zero THC, CBD products that are tailored to our customers health needs and goals including: Tinctures which promote health and overall healing through their natural properties; Softgels available in four different varieties including two specialty blends including, Melatonin a natural sleep aid, and Curcumin, an organic pain reliever; Topicals to soothe and rejuvenate, blended with organic lavender and eucalyptus oils for relief from daily aches and pains; Energy Drinks for pre and post-workout recovery, Pet Products for the pets in our lives in need of relief from separation anxiety and uncomfortable conditions that set in as pets age; and Gummies which are an effective and convenient way to receive CBD in a tasty treat.

Palm Organix™ customers trust our CBD products as they help promote greater health and overall well-being. CBD may be helpful in providing a much-needed relief from any number of ailments including, promoting tranquility and healthy skin, as well as supporting a good night’s sleep, internal balance, relaxed mood as well as muscle and joint function.

Palm Organix™ Flagship store is a great resource to the community as our CBD specialists have the ability to educate our customers in person on the benefits of CBD oil and also allow them to sample several of our premium CBD products. All of Palm Organix™products contain pure, high-quality hemp oil grown in the nutrient rich soils of Colorado. Additionally, Palm Organix™ operates their our own fulfillment center so we are able to package customer orders quickly, with care, and we always ship for free. Orders placed Monday -Friday before 3:00pm EST ship the same day and arrive in most parts of the United States within 3-4 days.

About CBD

Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, is all-natural and is extracted directly from the hemp variety of the cannabis plant. CBD is one of more than 113 beneficial cannabinoids that the plant produces. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) already present in our bodies. Mammals, including both people and pets, have an ECS. This ECS has a number of receptors that help regulate important bodily functions like a neurotransmitter and hormone secretion, temperature, and metabolism, as well as controlling inflammation, to name only a few. CBD essentially benefits the body by acting as a natural booster to the functions that the ECS is performing. CBD is safe, non-addictive, has relatively few side effects and does not require any special license to purchase. CBD may help with any number of health and wellness issues and new benefits are being discovered continuously.

CBD Gummies Wholesale and Bulk CBD Oil Products in New Jersey | Palm Organix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.