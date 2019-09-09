Bang Energy Scores Another Legal Victory Against Monster Energy in Europe

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy has prevailed yet again in court against Monster Energy in the Netherlands. On September 5, 2019, a Dutch district court found that Monster had acted unlawfully towards Bang Energy by disseminating public communications, including letters to Bang Energy’s customers, containing false allegations about Bang Energy and its products. The court held that, contrary to what Monster had alleged, BANG® energy drinks are freely available in the EU. The court held also that Monster had wrongfully suggested that in prior litigation between Monster and Bang Energy an injunction would have been granted against the marketing of BANG® energy drinks when, in fact, the prior court said no such thing and instead denied the majority of Monster’s claims, finding Monster to be the losing party. Separate press releases about this prior litigation are available here (May 10, 2019 press release) and here (May 23, 2019 press release).

In the present action, the court found Monster’s allegations particularly damaging to Bang Energy, since Bang Energy has just entered the EU market and is starting to conquer market share from traditional high-sugar energy drinks, such as those of Monster. Monster has been forbidden to make such allegations again on pain of a hefty monetary penalty. Monster also was ordered to inform Bang Energy of all recipients of Monster’s unlawful letters, so that Bang can rectify Monster’s false and misleading statements.

A translation of the recent Dutch ruling is available at Bang Energy’s European website, https://bangenergy.eu/ .

Bang Energy is represented in this lawsuit by VPX’s in-house attorneys, Marc J. Kesten, Frank Massabki, and Matthew Davidson, and its outside Dutch counsel, Gregor Vos and Darya Bondarchuk, of Brinkhof N.V., a specialist law firm based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

For further information about this action, please contact VPX’s General Counsel, Marc J. Kesten, Esq., at Legal@vpxsports.com, or (954) 641-0570.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports (“VPX”), and as Bang Energy:

VPX has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. The company is unrelenting in its pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance both physical appearance and physical performance. These innovations, including BANG® ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities. Likewise, Bang Energy’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo. BANG® is sold in iconic retailers such as 7 Eleven, Publix, and Walmart in the United States; it is the #1 selling beverage of all time in two of the world’s largest health food retailers (GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe); and, it is also the #1 selling beverage of the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports Products. Bang Energy is led by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc. For daily trendsetting fun and business updates, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram: @BangEnergy.CEO.

Please also visit Bang Energy’s U.S. website, https://bang-energy.com/, and European website, https://bangene rgy.eu/, to follow the company’s growth and on Instagram at @BangEnergy and @BangEnergy.EU for continuous updates, workout tips, and supplement research.



