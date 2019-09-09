Interview opportunity: JDRF celebrates the announcement of Dexcom G6 CGM System’s Availability in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDRF shares the excitement of the type 1 diabetes community around today’s arrival of the Dexcom G6 ,” said Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “While JDRF remains focused on our goal to cure type 1 diabetes, we welcome the arrival of new and innovative technologies like this that help Canadians living with the disease live easier, healthier, safer lives.”



“Unfortunately, these life-changing advanced blood glucose monitoring devices will remain out of reach for many families unless provincial governments step up to provide financial coverage. This is why JDRF launched our Access for All campaign earlier this year to urge governments to fund these technologies. We need Canadians’ support, so please send a letter to your provincial representatives.”



JDRF has played a pivotal role in novel CGM development, as well as access and adoption, including supporting a clinical trial that conclusively demonstrated that CGM use improved health outcomes for people with diabetes.



The Dexcom G6 is the first CGM to be interoperable, meaning that it can be used with other devices, like insulin pumps, mobile apps and artificial pancreas technology. This is particularly important for JDRF’s Open Protocol I nitiative , which aims to have an insulin pump and a CGM “talk” to each other, regardless of whether they have the same manufacturer — as opposed to devices that are proprietary and not designed for interoperability.



To set up an interview with Dave Prowten about JDRF, its advocacy efforts, and its support of Canada’s type 1 diabetes community, please contact: Soledad Vega | svega@jdrf.ca | 647-789-2025

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international type 1 diabetes research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people’s lives – until we achieve a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable funder of and advocate for research to cure, prevent and treat T1D in the world. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .











