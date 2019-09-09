BlueJeans Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BlueJeans’ Meetings Platform Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant for the Third Year in a Row Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first cloud service to fully connect desktops, mobile devices, and room systems in one video meeting, Blue Jeans Network , Inc. today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. Gartner evaluates vendors for the Magic Quadrant based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, “By 2024, remote work and changing workforce demographics will impact enterprise meetings so that only 25% will take place in person, down from 60% today. To optimize cost, meeting solution decisions are made in the context of an organization’s overall collaboration approach, as well as investments in cloud office products that have similar capabilities.” As a result, “Many larger organizations choose a tiered approach rather than a single vendor to deliver best-in-class capabilities across a variety of meeting scenarios.”

“Growing a company takes the ability to pivot and persevere at the pace of innovation. We believe our recognition in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the continuous investments we make in our products and the emphasis we place on customers in order to exponentially improve their meetings experiences,” said Quentin Gallivan, CEO, BlueJeans. “The interoperability, performance and reliability of our intelligent meetings and collaboration platform is what allows our customers to be more productive—and it’s this unique, differentiated experience that makes BlueJeans the trusted source by leading businesses around the globe.”

BlueJeans has seen a significant increase in overall growth and platform adoption, with total meeting volume increasing by 48.2% year-over-year in the past 12 months. The BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams has also been a powerful growth catalyst for the business, with a growing number of organizations—ranging from SMBs to multi-site Global 2000 enterprises—using the BlueJeans Gateway to connect existing conference rooms to Teams meetings. Now with advanced security and real-time management and analytics capabilities, the BlueJeans Gateway deploys in minutes to ensure every employee can participate in a Teams Meeting—whether via desktops, conference rooms or huddle spaces.

Earlier this year, BlueJeans tied for the highest overall rating among vendors in the Customers’ Choice Zone in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Meeting Solutions report, which was for the same market based on 494 reviews as of November 30, 2018. As of September 6, 2019, on Gartner Peer Insights, BlueJeans has received a 4.4 out of 5 customer rating in the meetings solutions market based on 1232 total ratings. In June 2019, a CTO in the education industry said, “We love BlueJeans! It is so simple to use that even our most technologically challenged users are easily able to use it!” An CMO in the services sector said in March 2019, “BlueJeans is a vital means of communication for me in and outside of the office. This is because my company has several teams spread across three major cities in three continents, therefore requiring me to communicate with them regularly, pass instructions, assign tasks and effectively measure performance. While I cannot travel around three continents within a day, I can reach three continents in a matter of minutes through BlueJeans.”

Additional investments this year include expanded channel relationships, with 60+ new partners signed in 2019—including West and Ingram Micro—and a new pricing model with BlueJeans Rooms-as-a-Service featuring Dolby Voice Room (RaaS) . Feature updates to the BlueJeans Events , Mobile and Meetings platforms further highlight how the company’s open, intelligent and interoperable architecture allows companies to integrate workflows, consolidate data, and eliminate security gaps in order to align to business outcomes.

To view a complimentary copy of the report, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-1OH1CR7I&ct=190909&st=sb

BlueJeans will be exhibiting at the Gartner Symposium/IT Expo October 20-24, 2019 in Orlando, FL, and November 3-7, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us .

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com.

