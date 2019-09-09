LGI Homes Introduces First Townhome Community in Raleigh

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is introducing its first townhome community, Crawford Townes , in Franklinton, North Carolina. This new community marks the first townhome product built by LGI Homes in the Raleigh market.



“We have seen strong demand for townhomes from customers in the area. Homebuyers are drawn to the combination of a spacious home and a low-maintenance lifestyle that is available at this community,” says Michael Sabik, Division President.

Crawford Townes has 42 lots available and two floor plans for customers to choose from. The Applewood plan offers two spacious bedrooms, each with an attached bath and walk-in closet. The three-bedroom Boxwood plan features a spacious family room and an incredible open layout. Each home also includes a large covered back porch and all the features of the CompleteHome™ package, such as open kitchens complete with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops and recessed lighting. HOA-maintained yards mean that homeowners can enjoy more time with friends and family and less time doing yardwork.

LGI Homes is hosting a grand opening event for Crawford Townes on Sept. 21, 2019. Homes start in the $160s and are available for quick move-in. $0 down financing options are available for qualified buyers. To reserve an appointment at the grand opening event, interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1651 ext 1489.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8180df93-19a7-4938-a9e1-092fa138e462

The Applewood and Boxwood Plans by LGI Homes Two floor plans with upgraded interiors and fully maintained exteriors are available at Crawford Townes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.