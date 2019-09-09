Ban Kim-moon highlights Angola's role

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 9 - Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Kim-moon stressed on Monday in Seoul, South Korea the role Angola has played in the political and social stabilization of the Great Lakes region. ,

Speaking during a courtesy visit that the Angolan ambassador to South Korea, Edgar Gaspar Martins, conducted at the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for Better Life, the former UN Secretary-General underlined the country's commitment to peace-building efforts, where it is inserted.

At meeting in which matters on international cooperation were discussed, Ban Ki-moon said that during his tenure at the UN, Africa-related issues had always been high on the agenda.

He argued that, even after leaving office in the world organization, he continued to be engaged with African issues, especially with regard to development programs and climate change.

Edgar Gaspar Martins expressed his appreciation for the support Angola received from the UN during the Ban Ki-Moon mandates in peace-building in the Great Lakes Region.

The head of the Angolan Diplomatic Mission requested at the occasion Ban Ki-moon's commitment to strengthening cooperation and friendly relations with South Korea with a view to establishing a strategic partner.

In a press release to which ANGOP had access (Monday), the Angolan Embassy in South Korea states that Edgar Martins punctuated the former UN Secretary-General on the political, economic, social and judicial reforms underway in Angola.

Edgar Martins was appointed to head the Angolan Diplomatic Mission in this country, replacing Albino Malungo on May 15, 2019.

Ban Ki-moon, a South Korean diplomat, was elected the eighth UN Secretary-General from January 2007 to December 2016.

Prior to holding the top UN post, Ban Ki-moon was a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, serving as head of that ministry from January 2004 to November 2006.

