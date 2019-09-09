National Basketball Association (NBA) and OCP Group announce Multiyear Partnership to expand Jr. NBA Programming in Morocco and Rwanda

The OCP Group (OCP) (www.OCPGroup.ma), a world-leader in the phosphate industry, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) today announced a new, multiyear partnership to expand Jr. NBA programs, teach life skills and build new basketball courts in Khouribga and Benguerir, Morocco and in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, while using the transformative power of basketball to empower Moroccan and Rwandan youth and their communities.

The announcement was made today during the opening ceremony on the newly built basketball court at Ennahda in Khouribga, Morocco in the presence of OCP Chairman and CEO, Mostafa Terrab; NBA Africa Managing Director and Basketball Africa League President, Amadou Gallo Fall; and 10-time NBA All-Star, Ray Allen.

The Jr. NBA Benguerir League will launch at Salle Omnisport in Benguerir on Sep. 10, and the Jr. NBA Kigali League will tip-off at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali, Rwanda on Sep. 21.

"The partnership with the NBA is part of the Act4Community initiative, carried out by OCP volunteers, with one of its major objectives being development through sport,” said Terrab. “The young people here are full of talent and energy and the goal of this project is to provide them with a framework where they can develop their potential through a spirit of sports excellence and coaching focused on leadership and personal development. We are very happy to be launching this great project with the NBA in Khouribga and Benguerir”.

“We are thrilled to partner with OCP Group to expand our Jr. NBA programming in Morocco and Rwanda,” said Fall. “As we continue to push the boundaries of accessibility to our game, this authentic partnership will contribute tremendously to inspire more boys and girls to play the game of basketball and grow with its core values while also empowering coaches and program administrators as role models for the youth in their communities.”

Supporting the development of the African continent is one of OCP Group’s strategic priorities. To this end, OCP is striving to develop a sustainable agricultural ecosystem and provide innovative solutions for African farmers. As a corporate citizen, OCP also carries out many socioeconomic initiatives, particularly through its Act4Community program, which enables OCP employees to get involved in educational, cultural and job creation projects for the benefit of their communities. OCP employees have successfully implemented a number of initiatives at the regional and local levels in the economic, environmental, health and educational fields. Consequently, OCP’s investment in the Jr. NBA supports its efforts to develop local communities and African populations.

The Jr. NBA programs in both countries will feature 30 boys and 30 girls school teams competing for their respective leagues’ championship. Each school team will represent one of the 30 NBA teams in each league and will receive corresponding NBA team-branded jerseys for their games.

As part of the NBA and OCP partnership, throughout the Jr. NBA season players and coaches will take part in interactive life-skills seminars focused on youth empowerment and designed to teach leadership, communication skills and health awareness. The life-skills curriculum will be delivered by longstanding NBA partner, Hoops 4 Hope.

The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. This year, the NBA is reaching more than 51 million youth in 75 countries through league play, in-school programming, clinics, skills challenges, and other outreach events.

In the second edition of the Jr. NBA Global Championship hosted in Orando, Florida last month, the Africa boys team won the international division to advance to the global championship game where they lost to the U.S. West boys team and finished as the tournament runner-up. Marouf Moumine (Cameroon) was recognized with the tournament’s Determination Award for the second consecutive year.

The expansion of the Jr. NBA Leagues in Morocco and Rwanda builds on the NBA and OCP’s commitment to the development of the African continent and similar Jr. NBA programs that have taken place in Angola, Cameroon, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Media Contact: Pawel Weszka NBA Africa Phone: +27 10 007 2666 Email: pweszka@nba.com

About OCP: OCP (www.OCPGroup.ma) plays an important role in feeding a growing global population, by providing essential elements for soil fertility and plants growth. With almost a century of experience and revenues reaching $ 5.95 billion in 2018, OCP Group is a leader in the phosphate rock and the world’s first producer of phosphate-based fertilizers. OCP provides a wide range of well-adapted fertilizer products to enhance soil, increase agricultural yields, and help feeding the planet in a sustainable and affordable way. Thanks to its large-scale integrated industrial development strategy, OCP is present on the entire phosphate value chain and operates on all of its business lines, offering to its 23,000 employees a development path focused on excellence. Headquartered in Morocco, OCP works in a close partnership with more than 160 customers over five continents. Committed to best serve the development of Africa, OCP places innovation at the heart of its strategy, in particular to implement sustainable and prosperous agriculture on the continent. As a responsible industrial player, OCP is strongly committed to Africa’s environmental, social and human development. The Group is firmly convinced that leadership and profitability are necessarily synonymous to social responsibility and sustainable development. Its strategic vision resides where these two dimensions meet. For more information, please visit OCP Group’s official site at: www.OCPGroup.ma.

About the NBA: The NBA (www.NBA.com) is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.