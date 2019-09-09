Maru/Matchbox Appoints Industry Veteran, Brent Snider as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven insights partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Snider as Chief Revenue Officer. Brent will be based in New York.



Brent joins Matchbox from System1 Research (formerly BrainJuicer), where he was President, North America. Brent was responsible for their largest and fastest growing business unit across five offices and 40+ account managers. With 20 years’ experience, Brent has been a performance-focused market research executive and accomplished business leader with proven entrepreneurial proficiency. His industry knowledge spans multiple categories including consumer package goods, financial services, pharmaceutical, entertainment and telecom.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Brent will be responsible for the company’s business development go-to-market strategy.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Brent has a strong industry reputation for delivering powerful insights and building deep partnerships with many of the world's greatest brands. His expertise in applying the latest thinking in research techniques to client issues including innovation, communications and brand strategy, will be a great asset to Maru/Matchbox.”

Brent’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group . “We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology to help our clients make informed, impactful business decisions that move people into action,” added Parton.

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

