Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. Announces Press Release Correction

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. (the “Manager”), the trustee and manager of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (the “Fund”), would like to correct an error in the press release issued by the Manager on September 6, 2019 entitled “Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. Announces Final Distribution Amount and Termination Date of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF”.



In the press release, the ticker of the Fund was misstated. The corrected statement is as follows:

ETF Ticker U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF GOGO

This correction does not change any other amounts or information reported in the September 6, 2019 press release.

About Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc.

With over 37 years of experience specializing in the small and micro-cap equity space, Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. ( www.galileofunds.ca ) has become one of Canada’s premier boutique investment managers specializing in smaller company investment strategies.

For further information:

Michael Waring, 1-888-912-2288.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



