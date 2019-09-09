Muze Global Group Kicks Off Grand Opening of New Innovative Workspaces and Virtual Offices in Houston with Open House and Launch Party on September 27

Special Celebrity Guest Timon Kyle Durrett from the OWN television show “Queen Sugar” Will Host

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muze Global Group will celebrate the grand opening of the Houston Chapter of “Muze Office,” new innovative workspaces and virtual offices located at 8990 Kirby Drive in Houston will an all-star open house and launch party on September 21. Actor and producer Timon Kyle Durrett, who currently stars as the character David West on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) television series “Queen Sugar,” will serve as the host for the event.



Co-founders Zachary-Dèvon and Toi Jordan created the concept for Muze Office to offer business executives and entrepreneurs modern designed workspaces that deliver a bold statement with carefully curated architecture for curb appeal, functionality, and flexibility.

“We are not just building space for people to work, we are building a way of life for them to function, Dèvon said. “That’s the idea behind Muze.”

Jordan added Muze delivers quality at an affordable rate as memberships are 20 to 30 percent lower than any major or local competitors.

“Our mission is making luxury your way of life,” said Jordan. “Live smarter not harder.”

“Queen Sugar” follows the life of three siblings who move to Louisiana after the death of their father to claim their inheritance, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett's character is forced to make amends and rebuild his family after a sex scandal rocks his world. In addition to his work with “Queen Sugar,” Durrett has roles on the television shows “Heroes,” “Girlfriends,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Single Ladies.” His movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.”

The Grand Opening of the event will be an invite only to the Top 100 tastemakers and influencers in the city. The goal of Muze Office is to foster a sense of membership and quality. In order to do this, we want to ensure that we start with a carefully curated experience with the best quality business professionals and entrepreneurs in each market. Muze Office will have limited public invites for 30 plus public individuals available at (https://muzeoffice.eventbrite.com) for those whom may be interested in taking a peak at the facilities and what the power of membership has to offer. The event will consist of showcasing our luxury vendors in the space, social media worthy photography ops, and light bites & spirits from our the Muze on site bar tending vendor.

About Muze Office

Our mission is to innovate the way business and individual entrepreneurs think of their work place. The goal is to create a synergistic community that provides resources to nurture their growth. We aim to provide an all in one solution that covers, utilities, internet, amenities, food, marketing, printing, networking/collaboration, valet, meeting space, and luxury solutions to unwind. The goal is to create a hub that promotes work-life balance with curated experiences for entrepreneurs to benefit from membership access. We want to foster an environment of growth and build long term relationships with our members. For more information, please visit: www.muzeoffice.com or call (214) 225-MUZE (6893).

About Zachary Dèvon

Zachary Dèvon is the Principle Creator and Founder of Muze Office. His business background started in the music business arena while working for heavy weights like Sony/Epic and other management companies for over a decade. Zac’s expertise in the digital marketing field related to data analytics, predictive modeling, & behavior studies are quite notable. These skill sets helped to build his digital branding company, Melodic Soul Enterprises, which was the birthplace for the Muze Office concept.

The target of his goals are to build communities that foster relationships for other entrepreneurs who dare to dream big. Zac’s motivation for Muze Office is to attract innovation and build long term business relationships and resources for all the members. His vision is to build a work environment that people can see as a lifestyle and not just a job.

Zac is currently the President and CEO of Muze Office and has been using his sphere of influence to create valuable strategic partnerships with innovative services for the Muze Office Members. Recently he has garnered a partnership with Yoshi Car Services, whom will be providing onsite fueling and car maintenance for all members.

Armed with a Master’s in Business Administration and a minor in marketing, Zac is determined to make this project something that will be sustainable and inspire growth amongst the Muze community. His plans are to help not just to build businesses but to build the foundations to a dream!

About Toi Jordan

Toi Jordan is the Principle Co-founder of Muze Office. His background includes accolades in the oil & gas industry for over 10 years. His engineering and extensive knowledge in project management-based directives make it a perfect fit for the new venture that is Muze Office.

Toi’s goal is to foster an environment for likeminded entrepreneurs to have the ability to step outside of the norm of corporate America. The driving force of his motivation is to break the shackles of mediocrity and help business owners and individuals enjoy a higher quality of life and happiness through their work.

Stepping in as the new Co-Founder of Muze Office, he hopes to create opportunities for many entrepreneurs to nurture their dreams on a national and potentially global basis.

Certified in project management and personnel relations in his prior corporate line of work, he has instilled this discipline in forming the working model that is Muze Office. Toi plans to use his corporate background along with family values to create a safe space for entrepreneurs to be inspired to dream.

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

