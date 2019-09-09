$1.8+ Billion African E-Learning Market Growth Explosion Analysis (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Trends and dynamics in the e-learning market.

Major product types and their current and future market potential.

Major technology segments and their current and future market potential.

Key drivers/restraints and their impact on the current and future market scenario.

Examination of the competitive landscape.

According to the report, the Africa e-learning market reached a value of more than US$ 792 Million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of around 14% during 2011-2018. The market for e-learning is further expected to reach a value of US$ 1,813 Million by 2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the Africa e-learning market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type as packaged content, services and platform. Currently, packaged content accounts for the majority of the total market.



The market is further segmented on the basis of technology, covering mobile learning, simulation based learning, game based learning, learning management system (LMS), etc. Amongst these, mobile learning holds the majority of the market share.



On a regional-basis, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya emerge as countries where e-learning is gaining prominence rapidly. South Africa represents the largest region, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the African market.



An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are Eneza Education, Via Afrika, Obami, Tutor.ng, and Dapt.io.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Learning Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Sector

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Africa E-Learning Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Sector

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Technology

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



7 Performance of Sector

7.1 K-12 Sector

7.2 Post-Secondary

7.3 Corporate & Government Learning

7.4 Others



8 Performance by Product Type

8.1 Packaged Content

8.2 Services

8.3 Platforms



9 Performance by Technology

9.1 Mobile Learning

9.2 Simulation based Learning

9.3 Game based Learning

9.4 Learning Management System (LMS)

9.5 Others



10 Performance by Region

10.1 South Africa

10.2 Morocco

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 Tunisia

10.5 Kenya

10.6 Others



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Key Players Profiles



