Global Pallet Market: Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pallet market reached a volume of 6.87 Billion Units in 2018. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a volume of 9.18 Billion Units by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.87% during 2019-2024.



Increasing consumer expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities as a result of surging disposable incomes along with rapid urbanisation and industrialisation remains the primary growth-inducing factor for the global pallet market. In the recent years, plastic pallets have gained immense popularity across various sectors on account of their reusability and recyclability.



Moreover, manufacturers are also coming up with various technological innovations in order to increase their consumer-base. Apart from this, a rising need for safe and efficient transportation alternatives is anticipated to boost the demand for pallets in the coming years.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into wood, plastic, metal and corrugated paper. Among these, wood accounts for the majority of the total global market. The market has further been segregated on the basis of application. This segment includes food and beverages, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, machinery and metal, and construction. Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Brambles Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Schoeller Allibert, LOSCAM and CABKA Group.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global pallet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global pallet market?

What are the major application segments in the global pallet market?

Which are the popular product types in the global pallet market?

What are the import and export trends of pallet?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pallet market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pallet market?

What is the structure of the global pallet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pallet market?

How are pallets manufactured?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pallet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Structural Design

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Wood

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic

6.3 Metal

6.4 Corrugated Paper



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Machinery and Metal

7.4 Construction

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Structural Design

8.1 Block

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Stringer

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Pallet Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Brambles Ltd.

12.3.2 Rehrig Pacific Company

12.3.3 Schoeller Allibert

12.3.4 LOSCAM

12.3.5 CABKA Group



