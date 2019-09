Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – ORIT, GWR, OMN, PVTL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIT)

The investigation concerns whether Oritani and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Oritani to Valley National Bancorp for 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Oritani common stock. If you are an Oritani shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/oritani-financial-corp-orit-stock-merger-valley-national-bancorp/.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

The investigation concerns whether Genesee & Wyoming and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genesee & Wyoming to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC for the right to receive $112.00 per share. If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-merger-stock-brookfield-infrastructure-gic/.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

The investigation concerns whether OMNOVA and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of OMNOVA to Synthomer plc for $10.15 per share. If you are an OMNOVA shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/omnova-solutions-inc-synthomer-merger-stock/ .

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

The investigation concerns whether Pivotal Software and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Pivotal Software to VMware, Inc. If you are a Pivotal Software shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pivotal-software-inc-merger-stock-vmware .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

