Lifesize Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.'s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1 report. Vendors in the Magic Quadrant report are evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute; this is the second consecutive year Lifesize has been included.



“We consider Gartner’s recognition of Lifesize as a Visionary in the latest Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions to be validation of the progress we’ve made in delivering powerful workplace meeting and collaboration experiences to enterprise teams and organizations of all sizes across the globe,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. “Our continued dedication to leading-edge innovation of modern meeting room systems, video conferencing software and cloud-based communication services transforms the way our customers do business.”

According to the report, “Buyers of meeting solutions are increasingly interested in converged solutions that offer embedded audio, along with video and collaborative capabilities (e.g., screen sharing, virtual whiteboards). The market’s focus has shifted away from narrow categories based on delivery mechanisms toward broader, ubiquitous access. Meeting technologies have developed in the past few years to allow users to benefit from the collaborative experiences whether they are using videoconference room systems, sitting at their desks using desktop or web clients, or accessing from mobile devices. While the cloud-based meeting solutions vendors initially focused on delivered services to PC clients and mobile apps, more care has been taken in recent years to improve ease of accessibility from videoconference room systems.”

Lifesize provides video conferencing solutions that enable 4K-quality video meeting experiences, collaborative content sharing and high satisfaction for customers in more than 100 countries through a growing partner ecosystem. The company’s market-leading meeting room devices, software and services allow users and IT teams to host, join and manage video, audio and web conferencing via a single cloud-based platform.

“Lifesize’s significant gains in completeness of vision and ability to execute are reflective of the breadth and depth of our platform investments over the past several years,” said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer of Lifesize. “Our aim remains to provide customers the highest-quality solution possible while delivering a user experience and capabilities designed to meet the needs of both IT and business users.”

Corporate momentum and product roadmap milestones achieved by Lifesize over the past 12 months include:

Surpassing $100 million in bookings in April 2019, including 80 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the last four years.



Introducing the world's first 4K cloud video conferencing service architecture and meeting room system, the Icon 700. The Icon 700 has gone on to win numerous industry awards for its product design and video quality, most notably the prestigious Red Dot Award and SCN InfoComm Product Installation Award for Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product.



Delivering the Icon 300 for huddle rooms and mini meeting spaces, extending the next-generation family of Icon meeting room systems with a device featuring ultrawide field of view and stunning 4K full-motion content sharing.



Launching Lifesize Go, a free browser-based video service enabling teams to connect and collaborate with up to eight participants via any device without downloads, subscription requirements or restrictions on meeting length and number of hosted meetings.



Releasing enhancements to the Lifesize mobile, web and desktop apps as well as the Lifesize Share platform. Features and updates include a Microsoft Outlook meeting scheduling and invite add-in, 'one-click join' meeting launchers for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge browsers, content sharing integrations with ScreenCloud digital signage and Kaptivo whiteboard collaboration, and refreshed Lifesize Admin Console controls.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions research report and learn more about Lifesize’s products and services, visit: https://www.lifesize.com/en/ldp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2019 .

