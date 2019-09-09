Homeowner Slashes Power Consumption by Half with Energy Storage System Install

NeoVolta’s NV14 Reduced Net Consumption by Half Over Same Billing Period One Year Ago

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most San Diegans, finding a “surprise” in the utility bill is all too familiar— SDG&E’s rates are the highest in California and among the highest in the country. But one local homeowner recently got a welcome surprise: His household is consuming half the energy it consumed last year during the same period.



During the same billing period last year with existing solar, nearly 400 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity was delivered to the house from SDG&E. This time, his net consumption was only 192 kWh. The difference? The NeoVolta NV14 energy storage system , which uses solar power generated during the daytime to power the home throughout the evening.

With houseguests visiting the entire month, net consumption was less than half despite a 50%+ increase in home occupants.



NeoVolta designed its NV14 home energy storage system to help homeowners reap the financial benefits of solar. It can connect with any residential installation , new or existing, AC or DC solar. Energy generated during the daytime can be stored in the NV14’s clean, cobalt-free battery and used during evening “peak demand” hours when utility rates are often twice as high. The system’s inverter can be coupled to a DC panel for greater efficiency and additional savings. And in the event of a blackout, the NV14 will disconnect from the grid and power a home’s critical loads indefinitely.

“This is a perfect case study in using solar plus storage to score a big win for homeowners,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “And keep in mind that this a relatively low-use customer. For households with higher energy usage, the NV14 will bring an even more dramatic reduction and cost savings.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

